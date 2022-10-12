Maritzburg coach Maduka desperate to see his players pick up form

Carl Peters

Maritzburg United don’t have a massive travel burden in coming weeks, but rather a sporting drive to build form with most of their regular performers available.

John Maduka’s low-geared men are scheduled to navigate two fixtures in Durban and two in Pietermaritzburg before the DStv Premiership puts on the brakes at the end of October.

But, while they get to save time and money on match logistics by only spinning in KwaZulu-Natal in the period, Maduka and his team have been challenged by the club’s agitated management to shift off the base of the standings and get on track before the recess emerges. This means they need to win at least two of those four engagements, three of which are provincial derbies.

They make a trip to high-riding rookies Richards Bay at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday as part of this weekend’s truncated league programme, and will be back in Durban next Wednesday to face ninth-placed AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

That will be followed by an arguably tougher hurdle for Maduka’s men against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday, October 25, at the Harry Gwala Stadium, or “HGS” for short.

Then comes another provincial derby for them against eight-placed Golden Arrows at HGS three days later on Friday, October 28.

After the long recess of almost two months that follows, Maritzburg will host another team who have not motored well in the opposition area so far, TS Galaxy, at HGS on Friday, December 30.

Maduka will hope he is still in charge at this stage, such is the pressure to perform.

There have been rumours that he might see his technical team amended soon in a bid to improve results.

Only a handful of DStv Premiership fixtures are taking place this week due to African commitments being faced by some of the teams instead.

But there promises to be extra excitement in Durban on Saturday due to Chiefs using Moses Mabhida Stadium for their league clash with Chippa United, two hours after Richards Bay host Maritzburg in their 3.30 pm kick-off in the south of the city.

DStv Premiership Fixtures

Friday

Golden Arrows v Stellenbosch — 7.30 pm

Orlando Pirates v AmaZulu — 7.30 pm

Saturday

Richards Bay v Maritzburg Utd — 3.30 pm

Kaizer Chiefs v Chippa Utd — 5.30 pm