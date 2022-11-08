Maritzburg College batsman Johnathan scores over 1 000 runs in 2022 season

Sally Upfold

On a weekend that promised better weather, College were looking forward to facing DHS in a full round of summer fixtures.

Sadly for the cricketers, it was not to be, and midday thunderstorms with hail and lightning saw the bulk of the local matches end without a result. There were, however results for the Durban-based matches, as well as for the basketball and most of the water polo teams.

Cricket

Only two of the cricket matches against DHS yielded results — the third and fourth games. Most of the planned matches had to be abandoned due to the stormy weather.

College’s 1st XI opened the batting on the home ground, Goldstones, reaching 146 runs for the loss of three wickets. Johnathan van Zyl made 64, and has exceeded 1 000 runs for the 2022 season so far with a total of 1 063!

Armstrong contributed an excellent 50 not out before the match was abandoned due to rain, lightning and hail.

Basketball

College fielded 11 teams against DHS, winning nine of their matches. There were victories for all the top teams, and a great winning score of 74-33 for the first team.

In the first team match, after successfully navigating past a stubborn Glenwood side last weekend, Maritzburg College faced a challenging opponent in DHS.

Played in front of a somewhat anxious crowd in the Alan Paton Memorial Hall, College started off sluggishly wary of what threat DHS posed. The first quarter was a closely-contested affair with both teams feeling their way into the game.

Having learnt from past games, College took charge in the second quarter and never looked back.

The young and inexperienced DHS side had no answers to the College onslaught. Playing in their last home game the first team made sure they left everything on the floor.

Backed by their faithful supporters College moved in cruise control seeing off the match 74 -33, boosted by the return of D. Le Roux and T. Crawford, who added length and size to the team. Special mention must go to second former C. Fynn for getting his first start for the first team.

Water polo

This weekend College’s water polo teams took on DHS, with all of the games due to be played on the College campus. Storms brought the first teams’ game to an early end, while there were some very close results for the other teams.

The first team match started as a good contest with DHS taking an early lead, and then extending their lead to 0-2. College came back and brought the game to 3-3 before lightning stopped play.

After waiting for the first storm to pass, play resumed with DHS scoring first. College equalised a little while later, and the score was 4-4 when lightning again brought a halt to the game, which had to be abandoned.