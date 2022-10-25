Maritzburg College boys win inter-schools meet

Sally Upfold

Last Friday, Maritzburg College hosted an inter-school athletic meeting at the Msunduzi stadium and College won the event convincingly, with some outstanding individual track and field performances.

Then over the weekend, College had a number of summer fixtures planned against local rivals St Charles College, but, unfortunately with the heavy rain on Saturday, all the cricket and a number of other fixtures had to be cancelled.

Some basketball and water polo matches did take place, while College’s squash senior and junior teams both secured excellent wins against St Charles.

Athletics

A two-hour meeting involving seven other schools was held at Msunduzi Athletics Track.

The team results were as follows:

1. Maritzburg College — 152

2. Glenwood Boys’ High — 107

3. Mchaelhouse — 78

4. Northwood — 73

5. Westville Boys’ High — 67

6. Hilton College A — 44

7. Voortrekker — 43

8. Hilton College B — 9

Individual Results

1st Place

• J. Sweetnam: 16,32 m — Boys 17 Shotput

• E. Bester: 40,61 m — Boys 15 Javelin

• J. Kayembe: 10,90 s — Boys 17 100 m

• S. Oosthuizen: 49,32 m — Boys 17 Javelin

Relay Results

• Under 14s: 3rd

• Under 15s: 1st

• Under 16s: 2nd

• Under 17s: 1st

Squash

The College squash teams played an Inter-school fixture against St Charles on Friday.

The 1st team “stayers” side put in a gutsy and determined performance, against a strong St Charles team, to earn a well-deserved 5-1 victory.

Water polo

Two teams were in action against St Charles; a senior team and a junior team.

Seniors won 7-3; Juniors lost 4-10.

• Sally Upfold is the marketing manager of Maritzburg College.