Maritzburg College kick off winter fixtures

The first round of winter fixtures saw Maritzburg College head down to Clifton in Durban to play a number of rugby and hockey matches.

In addition, College’s rugby teams also played several filler games against Voortrekker and Howick High.

Moreover, three College boys achieved excellent results at the KZN Canoe Sprint Championship.

RUGBY

With over 30 rugby teams, finding matches for all our boys is often a challenge for Maritzburg College.

After a busy week of festival and tournaments during the Easter holidays, College fielded eight rugby teams against Clifton (using the squad format in several cases) as well as several filler games on the stagger against Voortrekker and Howick High.

According to 1st XV coach Tim Orchard, Saturday heralded the first official fixture between Maritzburg College and Clifton College at the Riverside Sports Grounds.

Maritzburg College had just returned from a gruelling Easter holiday schedule and still managed to outscore their hosts by eight tries to one.

Colm Reardon bagged a hat-trick of tries while Luc du Toit scored one try and four conversions.

The final score read 33-5 to Maritzburg College.

HOCKEY

College fielded several teams against Clifton, winning six, drawing one and losing four.

The 1st XI suffered a surprise defeat to Clifton, going down 1-2.

According to 1st XI coach Kyle Emerson, College started the game well as they executed the game plan and were able to negotiate their way around Clifton’s zonal press with ease.

Overall, it was a game of two halves, where College did not take their opportunities to put the game out of Clifton’s reach when they had the clear ascendency, and learnt a hard lesson because of it.

CANOEING

Three College paddlers competed in the KZN sprints championships over the weekend, producing excellent results and winning several medals.

U14

Josh Worthmann

• K1 200 m Gold

• K1 500 m Gold

• K1 1 000 m Gold

• K1 5 000 m Gold

• K2 200 m Gold

• K2 500 m Gold

• K2 1 000 m Gold

• K2 LD Gold.

U16

Luke O’Connor

• K1 5 000 m Bronze

Jayden Jansen van Rensburg

• K1 200 m Silver

• K1 500 m Silver

• K1 1 000 m Silver

• K1 5 000 m Silver

Luke O’Connor and Jayden Jansen van Rensberg

• K2 200 m Gold

• K2 500 m Bronze

• K2 1 000 m Silver

• K2 LD Gold

CYCLING

Two College boys participated in the first KZN Provincial XCO held at Shongweni.

Kayden Searle came 21st overall and third in his age group, while Cole Sellick finished 22nd overall and sixth in his age group.

At the SA Championship XCO held in Gauteng College’s Luke Newlands placed 29th overall out of 55 riders — a great result following an early crash and technical issues.

