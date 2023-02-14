Weekend of excellent results for Maritzburg College

Sally Upfold

There was much to celebrate for the Maritzburg College’s sporting teams this weekend after some excellent results, which included cricket, basketball and water polo teams against Glenwood, as well as College’s athletics team winning the boys’ schools category at the KZN Interschools Meet.

College’s boys also participated in squash, golf, and tennis events.

Highlights included wins for the 1st XI, U16A, and U14A cricket teams, excellent results for the water polo and basketball teams, as well as the 1st and 2nd golf teams winning against Hilton.

Cricket

College fielded 16 cricket teams against Glenwood, and although a few matches were called off due to rain, there was plenty of College vs Glenwood rivalry.

Playing away on Glenwood’s Dixon field, College first XI secured a comfortable win, and after setting a target of 144, they bowled Glenwood out for 87.

According to first XI coach Robbie Coutts, the College team brought home a comfortable victory this past weekend, despite being under pressure for a large portion of their batting innings.

Glenwood won the toss and had no hesitation in sending College in to bat on a pitch that would assist bowlers.

At the start, the Glenwood bowling attack thrived in the conditions taking wickets at regular intervals, and College were unable to put together any meaningful partnerships, the biggest partnership of the innings being 37 for the third wicket between captain Bryn Brokensha and opener Creedon Smith.

The College lower order through Oliver da Costa gave College the much needed impetus, Da Costa batted intelligently, running well and punishing any loose deliveries, his 24 off 21 balls getting College to a defendable 143 for 9.

The Glenwood innings got off to a reasonable start and were quickly ahead of the game.

Opening bowler Asanda Khumalo picked up two wickets in his opening spell to get College back into the contest.

The introduction of the College spin attack never allowed the Glenwood batsmen to settle and any partnerships to develop. The College fielding was impressive and backed with disciplined bowling, ensured Glenwood were always under pressure.

The pressure did not stop there and with the College fielders taking some great catches, Glenwood lost wickets at regular intervals.

The game ended with Brokensha taking a spectacular one-handed catch off Sphamandla Dzanibe to bowl Glenwood out for 86, ensuring a well-deserved 57-run win.

Basketball

College’s basketball teams had a busy weekend playing on both Friday and Saturday.

The first team continued to play exceptionally well, securing a 56-6 win against Heronbridge, and a 64-34 victory against Glenwood.

The first game was played on Friday afternoon against a team they knew very little of.

Heronbridge was on tour and wanted to test their resolve by facing the only unbeaten team in KZN so far this year.

Very early on during the game it become apparent that College was too strong for the visitors.

Heronbridge, who only started playing basketball five years ago, appreciated the experience and promised to come back stronger.

The match ended 56-5 in favour of College.

The second game was against Glenwood and College did not hold back, asserting themselves from the start. In a fast-paced game College gave their all and took the lead from the first quarter, never looking back and eventually winning the game 64-34.

Kuhle Mthimkulu led from the front scoring 23 points.

Waterpolo

After struggling for a couple of weeks, College’s water polo teams rose to the challenge and won eight of their nine matches against Glenwood, with the first team securing a convincing 18-7 victory.

• First team report by Darren Sherriff (Director of Aquatics): Glenwood started off well in getting an early lead, but College managed to bring the scores level with some good goals.

College managed a small lead of 5-3 at the end of the second chukka. After a good team performance in the third chukka, College managed to extend this lead to 13-3.

Glenwood fought hard in the last chukka but the College team was just able to maintain their lead and won the game 18-7.

Athletics

College’s athletics team won the boys’ schools category at the KZN Interschools Meet.

T Boshoff was best U16 male athlete, while J Sweetnam was best U20 male athlete.

Y Mchunu (100 m), I Kayembe (100 m) and J Sweetnam (shot putt and discus) were awarded certificates for scoring more than 750 ASA point for their performances.

Other results

1st places:

M Mogale: 100 m under 15

I Kayembe: 100 m under 20

B Andrews: High jump under 16

J Sweetnam: Shot putt and Discus under 20

T Boshoff: Discus under 16

Under-18 relay team winning by four seconds

2nd places:

Y Mchunu: 100 m under 18

J Jordaan: High jump under 16

L Kunene: High jump under 18

T Boshoff: Shot putt under 16

G Mulder: Discus under 18

3rd places:

C Reardon: 100 m under 20

T Mudley: 400 m under 16

Y Mchunu: 400 m under 18

I Shahaan: 1 500 m under 16

R Jacobz: 1 500 m under 18

L du Toit: 1 500 m under 20

K Dobeyn: High jump under 20

Under-16 and -20 relay reams.

Congratulations to Riley Kleinhans, who placed first as junior male at the Run the Rivers trail run, a two-day event over 22 km and 21 km respectively.

Squash

College’s senior squash team took part in the two-day St Andrew’s Festival.

Day one saw College go down to a strong Selborne side but secure a good 3-2 win against St Andrew’s B.

On day two, College won both their fixtures; 5-1 against Queens College, and 5-1 against St Stithian’s.

Day three saw College draw 3-3 against a Free State Invitational side.

Overall results

Played 5, won 3, drew 1 and lost 1

GOLF

Congratulations to both College’s first and second golf teams who beat Hilton College this week, the first team winning 5-3.

TENNIS

College’s first tennis team beat St Charles 24-19, and Adam Tilbury placed second in U19 in the district selections.

SWIMMING

College finished sixth out of 11 schools at the Nestor Pierides (Westville) Gala.

• Sally Upfold is the head of marketing at Maritzburg College.