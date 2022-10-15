Maritzburg desperate for points as they face Richards Bay

Jerry Barnes

If Maritzburg United are really serious about playing in the elite league next season; if the Team of Choice players are concerned about saving their careers and keeping the status of the capital city of KwaZulu-Natal on the country’s map; and if United’s players really want to start moving away from the relegation zone, they must win Saturday’s game at all costs.

The Pietermaritzburg outfit travel on Saturday to take on Richards Bay FC at Umlazi’s King Zwelithini Stadium in the game believed to be dubbed “Operation move away” from the danger zone by the locals.

Currently, the Team of Choice is sadly sitting at the end of log table at their own “choice” but look forced to urgently start earning points in order to move up the table.

Although the passionate Maritzburg’s Blue Army diehards are expected to add their support against the Natal Rich Boyz, players will also have to double their efforts on the field of play if they are serious about saving the team.

United’s captain Given Mashikinya said their clash against the Rich Boyz won’t be just a normal one because the club desperately needs to move away from the relegation zone.

He also said all players are automatically motivated because they fully understand the meaning of today’s game.

Preparations went okay and we are going all out. We’re in the 16th position and the only way to go is up. During the off-season we were able to beat them, but we won’t be taking them for granted and we all want to win. We are all motivated, pushing hard and on point. A win against Richards Bay is going to turn the cards around.

United’s head coach John Maduka is likely to go for the jugular vein from the first whistle, with his plans likely to be based around the likes of Rowan Human, Amadou Soukouna, Lucky Baloyi and Tawanda Macheke.

Players from Natal Rich Boyz camp who are expected to trouble the visitors include Sakhile Hlongwa, Mpho Mathebula, Luvuyo Memela, Abelo Mabaso and Jamal Salim.