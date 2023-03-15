Maritzburg desperate for points as they welcome Chiefs to Pietermaritzburg

Carl Peters

Can Maritzburg United score enough goals to get themselves out of relegation trouble in the DStv Premiership?

This is the big question related to the make-up of coach Fadlu Davids’ team as they prepare for their eighth-last match of the season, against Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.

In addition to their having the joint worst form in the league alongside Richards Bay — just one point taken from the last five matches — Davids’ side have a massive goal-difference headache.

Their “GD” of minus 15 is by far the worst in the 16-team division, and that partly stems from their having scored just 15 goals in their 22 matches to date.

At the same time, their goals-against tally of 30 is the joint second worst in the league.

Moreover, their two top-scoring individuals, Amadou Soukouna and Friday Samu, have only seven goals between them and are far off the leaders of the league’s scoring chart.

But what seems more alarming is that Davids’ team have to score enough goals to make up for likely blunders from their defence in matches, meaning that 1-0 victories do not appear the sensible target for them.

Indeed, Davids himself complained last week about his defence having too many “switched-off moments”, when lapses of concentration, in addition to ball-watching, allow their opponents to score.

This was particularly the case when they went down 2-1 to Cape Town City in their last fixture for their 11th loss of the league campaign, against just five wins and six draws.

If this doesn’t change soon, then scoring multiple goals in matches is apparently going to become even more necessary for the Midlands outfit.

The stats certainly look ominous for them, but they do seem to have enough skill in their camp to get out of trouble.

However, they need to use that in the best possible way in the little time they have left.

This dire situation also suggests that the club’s management might have to consider raising match bonuses to entice players to score more goals, as well as concede fewer, as they have done in the past — even though money seems to be very tight around Harry Gwala Stadium.

After this coming weekend’s clash with Chiefs on home soil, Davids’men will still have to face TS Galaxy away, Sekhukhune United away, Richards Bay at home, Swallows away, Marumo Gallants at home, Stellenbosch at home and Mamelodi Sundowns away, in that order before the season ends in May.

Goals have hardly been been more important.

RESULTS and FIXTURES

Tuesday

Mamelodi Sundowns 5 – 1 Royal AM

Cape Town City 2 – 2 Marumo Gallants

Friday

Swallows v Golden Arrows — 7.30 pm

Stellenbosch v AmaZulu — 7.30 pm

Saturday

Sekhukhune Utd v Chippa Utd — 3.30 pm

Orlando Pirates v SuperSport Utd — 5.45 pm

Maritzburg Utd v Kaizer Chiefs — 8 pm

Sunday

TS Galaxy v Richards Bay — 3.30 pm