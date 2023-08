By Witness Reporter

The local team officially affiliated to South African Indoor Football Association (Saifa-Futsal), Maritzburg Hotspurs FC will be holding a futsal trials at Carter High School on Saturday from 2 pm to 4 pm.

All players are advised to wear indoor/ futsal boots or sand shoes. Players are also urged to carry their own kits.

For more information, parents or players can contact Indran Pillay on 072 731 2562 or Paul Chetty on 083 949 4937.