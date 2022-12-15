Maritzburg, Maduka in dispute over compensation

Carl Peters

Maritzburg United have confirmed that they are dealing with two uncomfortable matters at the present.

The one issue is that they have yet to find much-needed attackers for recently-hired coach Fadlu Davids.

The other matter is that they have to prepare to face Davids’ predecessor, John Maduka, in a hearing before the PSL Dispute Resolution Chamber.

Early last week, Maritzburg boss Farook Kadodia confirmed that they had signed three new players to basically help Davids shore up the defence for DStv Premiership business, where the Team of Choice occupy last position due to poor results during Maduka’s short tenure.

Kadodia also said at the time that they would look for two other players for Davids’ plans.

Plans to get new players for Maritzburg, not working out

However, that search for attacking men has yet to bear fruit and the league resumes in a fortnight, the club boss said on Wednesday.

Kadodia said former Maritzburg striker Judas Moseamedi was among players who were open to a deal recently, but it was not what Davids wanted.

In addition to the squad issue, Kadodia confirmed on Wednesday that the club have received notification from the PSL that Maduka is contesting the financial settlement offered to him by Maritzburg when he was officially sacked at the beginning of last month for “leading” the Team of Choice to the bottom of the Premiership standings.

Kadodia said a date for the hearing has yet to be set, but he believes the club will be able to defend the matter very strongly.

Rumour has it that the Maritzburg United board offered Maduka three months’ compensation in line with their interpretation of his employment contract, but Maduka wants at least double that amount to be awarded to him by the Dispute Resolution Chamber.

I don’t want to say too much about the matter, except that we will obviously be defending it.

His men resume league duty against TS Galaxy on December 30 at Harry Gwala Stadium.