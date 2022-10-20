Maritzburg share spoils with AmaZulu

Carl Peters

Maritzburg United and AmaZulu dished up a good amount of entertainment and drama at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday before they settled for a 1-1 draw that neither side really wanted after their recent disappointments in the DStv Premiership.

In addition to well-taken goals by Usuthu striker Gabadinho Mhango and Team of Choice marksman Friday Samu in each half respectively, there was lively enterprise, a pleasing number of entries into the opposition box and several blocked attempts by both teams.

The drama included a red card for AmaZulu midfielder Tercious Malepe in the 55th minute, a problem with the floodlights for part of the second half, and the turning down of a strong appeal for a penalty by the home side for a handball offence at the death.

But both teams are unlikely to complain much about the outcome of the match based on the complexion of the proceedings before a small crowd, who saw Samu score Maritzburg’s first away goal of the season, although both sides saw their recent winless runs extended.

Maritzburg have now gone four games without victory, while AmaZulu have now played seven matches without a win.

John Maduka, the under-pressure Maritzburg coach, made just one change to his line-up by bringing Tumelo Njoti into the midfield set-up, and he saw his men make a positive start to the game at the former World Cup venue.

Samu looked really hungry to score for the visitors and both teams actually kept each other’s goalkeeper on high alert, but AmaZulu started to take control of the game.

Maritzburg shot-stopper Anye Derick Fru was forced to make a save at the feet of Usuthu attacker Augustine Kwem in the box in the 25th minute and Fru’s woodwork came to his rescue eight minutes later when home midfielder George Maluleke tried to beat him.

Mhango eventually put the hosts ahead in the 39th minute when he smashed the ball into the net after an enterprising dribble into the box and cut-back by diminutive midfielder Sphesihle Maduna.

Part of Maduka’s defence seemed to be ball-watching at the time of the goal, but there was a positive development for the visitors 10 minutes into the second half when Malepe was sent off by the referee for dangerous play.

With their numerical advantage, Maduka’s team started to enjoy more scoring opportunities and Samu equalised with his head in the 77th minute off a corner-kick.

Maduka greatly urged his men to grab a second goal and record a first away win of the season, but it was AmaZulu who provided the final highlights in the dying minutes by having their penalty appeal denied and striking the crossbar for a second time in the game.