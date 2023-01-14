Maritzburg United on a mission to avoid relegation

Jerry Barnes

The 1-0 away win for Maritzburg United against Marumo Galants last weekend will play a major role “psychologically ” amongst the players.

The Team of Choice players previously suffered a heavy blow “mentally” after losing a number of games under their former coaches Ernst Middendorp and John Maduka.

According to the current coach Fadlu Davids he discovered a couple of things that were missing from the players during the recent games since he took over and required a big “mental shift” on the part of the players in order for the team to return to normal.

Davids this week told The Witness that losing many games for months damaged United’s players “mentally”, so for them to feel normal and start believing in themselves was a tough task.

The players I saw and I met during the pre-season were totally different during the games on the field. It's very difficult to perform and to play to win if your mentality is not strong because it means you're not thinking right. The morale was down. You know in the game of football everything is intense and quick thinking and decision-making is very crucial during the match.

The former Team of Choice captain said he is very happy with the way his players are responding to his “presence” and instructions during training sessions and matches.

He also confirmed to The Witness that his squad is made up of dedicated and passionate players who are hungry for success as they fight to avoid relegation this season.

Well on that one I am 100% sure and I am very proud of my players. Okay, they went through a lot of trauma, but that is in the past now and we are positive looking forward. When I look at them I see success, hard work, dedication and winners. I can comfortably tell you that this team will achieve a lot, they are good fighters and so I can assure that relegation will be avoided and Maritzburg United is not going down.

The now vibrant-looking and motivated United will lock horns against their “noisy” KwaZulu-Natal neighbours Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday at 5.30 pm.

The clash should be dominated by endless fireworks from the onset and be played at a local derby “tone”.

Davids believes local derbies are always difficult and unpredictable as both sides want to earn maximum points, but his team is on a mission to move away from the bottom of the log table.

It’s going to be an interesting one, tough, fast, tight and I guess we both want to win, but we are on a mission to collect points in order to be safe.

The newly signed former Orlando Pirates defender Wayde Jooste said his current side is surrounded by “class and quality” and they deserve to be among the best.

“Very soon this team will be moving away from the danger zone,” he said.

Another United player, Thabo Brendon Moloisane told The Witness that the “Maritzburg Derby” will be a “cracker” and both teams will fire on all cylinders from the first whistle.

We are all expecting a tough one and non-stop action. We are just lucky that coach Davids is back in the fold and the structure is now looking good. We may be taken as underdogs, but we will go there with our shoulders held high and ready to fight for a win.

United’s opponents Thwihli Thwahla are expected to pin their hopes on the experience of Elias Pelembe, hard-running Ruzaigh Gamildien and Sera Motebang.