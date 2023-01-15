Maritzburg outfox Royal AM

Jerry Barnes

A spirited Maritzburg United bravely registered another win on Sunday.

Last week United won away 1-0 under the guidance of their former captain and current coach Fadlu Davids.

On Sunday, in front of a decent crowd at Harry Gwala Stadium, the Team of Choice neatly disciplined their “noisy” neighbours, Royal AM 3-1.

The first-half goals were scored by hard-running and difficult-to-contain Amadou Soukouna in the 34th and 45th minutes, while United’s third goal was scored by Friday Samu late in the game.

The home side started off the blocks very well. They were also more active in attack and bravely took the fight to the visitors.

At one stage Lungelo Bhengu, United’s right back looked troubled but was able to absorb pressure and defended his heart out.

The guidance and leadership skills of their captain on the park Travis Graham were also crucial and played a huge role in motivating the younger players.

Royal AM were unlucky not to score first when their hard-working striker Sera Motebang unfortunately clashed with the ‘keeper Renaldo Leaner and the defender early in the first half instead of tucking it away.

Although the home side looked under pressure during the first half, their attacks were properly planned and mostly dominated by Karim Kimvuidi , Soukona Madou and Rowan Human.

The second half started with the visitors playing with purpose and patiently knocking the ball around in order to fine-tune their build-ups. United’s defence were able to absorb the pressure and quickly release their forwards to counter attack.

Davids praised his players for fighting their “socks off” and displayingbravery and following the technical instructions from the bench properly.

Davids said:

We’re happy for the win obviously, I am also very proud of my players but we must remember that it’s still a work in progress.

Earlier in the day, 10-man Swallows played to a goalless draw with TS Galaxay at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.

The Birds put the ball in the net near the death of the fixture, but it was ruled out for offside.

As a result, Ernst Middendorp’s home team stayed in 14th position in the standings and Galaxy remained in 11th spot.

Monday sees log-leading Mamelodi Sundowns face SuperSport United in a Pretoria derby at 6 pm.