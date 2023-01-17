Davids embraces challenge to revive Maritzburg

Carl Peters

Super-determined Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids says he is challenged to improve the team’s mentality and intensity of play as a means of boosting their survival mission in the DStv Premiership.

The former Maritzburg goal-getter has welcomed his men’s victories over Marumo Gallants and Royal AM over the past two weekends, but believes there is much more work to be done for them to heighten their level of competitiveness in the unpredictable league.

ALSO READ | Maritzburg outfox Royal AM

Their 1-0 result against Gallants at Royal Bafokeng Stadium and 3-1 win over Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium marked the first time that Maritzburg had won two consecutive matches this season, which helped them to move one place on the log table to 15th, or second from bottom.

Davids said afterwards that they need to build on that as quickly as possible, especially the “mental side” of their make-up.

The mentality shift is what we have to achieve. When you are three-zero up with minutes to go [as was the case on Sunday], you keep a clean sheet and build on this winning mentality. It is not just okay to just play around and not be tactically disciplined [for the whole game], and that’s how we conceded the goal. READ MORE Stars return for 50th anniversary of Midmar Mile

“That’s what we need to improve on; let go of the previous six months [of poor results], because we are a new team and need to act like a new team, and not get back into old habits. So, changing this mindset, creating a winning mentality, is very important.”

ALSO READ | Maritzburg United on a mission to avoid relegation

This also makes sense in terms of Maritzburg having an extremely poor goal difference, with a whopping 22 goals conceded from 16 fixtures played so far.

“The intensity we want to play at, we are not yet there,” said the young coach, who succeeded John Maduka on the bench in the Midlands in December.

To play high-intensity football, we are going to need time to get them to do that; to not only understand our tactical principles but also carry out high-intensity actions. Tactically, the players are adapting, trying to understand and maintain their thinking in bad moments and good moments. To be able to be consistent in playing the way we want to play is going to take time. We are not yet at that level where we can play for 90 minutes. It needs time to change not only the mentality but also the physical aspect of the team.

Davids and his men are currently preparing to face 12th-placed Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Saturday afternoon.

That will be followed by a trip to Chippa United, who sit ninth, in the Eastern Cape on January 29, before they return to Harry Gwala Stadium to host sixth-placed AmaZulu in another provincial derby on February 3.

Davids will likely plan to get at least four points from those three matches combined, considering two of them are on the road.