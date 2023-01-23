Coach hails Meza as Maritzburg go on three-match winning run

Carl Peters

Coach Fadlu Davids called it a “fantastic moment” from striker José Ali Meza in Durban over the weekend, and it brought joy and uplifting statistics for Maritzburg United.

In giving Maritzburg a precious 1-0 victory over Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium with his memorable, solo effort in injury time, Meza put the Team of Choice on a three-match winning run for the first time in three years and lifted them from 15th to 11th place in the standings.

Moreover, it was Maritzburg’s first win over Arrows in Durban in a decade, and only the third time this season that they had won a match without conceding a goal.

Davids said that Meza’s strike, following serious injury blues for the Venezuelan player in recent seasons, capped a very committed performance from his men on the day.

But he warned them that they have to keep working very hard because they only sit three points above the relegation zone.

This seemed a sensible move by the young coach in light of another statistic which sees them still having the worst goal difference in the league despite their recent upturn in fortunes.

For sure, they don’t only need to punish opposition goalkeepers on a more regular basis, but must also reduce their rate of conceding goals.

However, there was a positive movement on that front in Durban on Saturday because, aside from Meza, Renaldo Leaner had a very strong day between the sticks, making a number of stunning saves to keep Arrows at bay.

That performance appeared to add meat to a decision by Maritzburg’s recently-signed goalkeeper coach, Wayne Sandilands, to give 25-year-old Leaner a chance to prove himself in the New Year after a long period on the bench.

Davids has also had seven new players join him in Pietermaritzburg since December and, of these, midfielder Wayde Jooste and defender Mogamat de Goede appear to have been the standouts so far.

The team’s next assignment involves a trip to Chippa United on Sunday, which means they have a full week to prepare for what will be their 18th fixture of the 30-game Premiership programme.

Chippa sit in ninth position on the log table, one point ahead of Maritzburg, after they played to a 1-1 draw with Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

It was the Eastern Cape outfit’s seventh consecutive match without a win, while Royal AM sit between Chippa and Maritzburg in the 16-team standings and appear to have lost much of the spark they showed last season when they finished high up the standings.

Since then, “RAM” have had a few unsettling coaching changes and a reduction in their exciting production of late winning goals.

Meanwhile, two matches were played on Sunday. In Soweto, Orlando Pirates drilled relegation-threatened Stellenbosch 4-1 to sit in fourth spot on the log table.

Bucs scored early in the first half through Thabang Monare and Innocent Maela, and early in the second half through Kermit Erasmus and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo.

In Pretoria, SuperSport United played to a 1-1 draw against Richards Bay in a meeting of teams who sit between Pirates and table-topping Mamelodi Sundowns.