Davids has 10 matches left to work some magic in Maritzburg’s relegation dogfight

Carl Peters

Concerned Maritzburg United diehards may well have picked up that coach Fadlu Davids is challenged to boost his team’s spirits and this includes limiting complaints about their shortcomings in public.

The fans will also know that young Davids now has 10 matches left in the DStv Premiership programme to work some magic in the relegation dogfight, after his 15th-placed team suffered their ninth loss of the season when they went down 2-1 to Orlando Pirates in Soweto on Friday.

ALSO READ | Maritzburg United ready for Orlando Pirates

What’s more, they have not enjoyed a win in their last four league and cup games combined.

It’s almost needless to add that the mistakes they made on either side of the interval in granting Bucs victory at Orlando Stadium saw them remain with the worst goal difference in the division, while Pirates climbed into third spot in the standings.

That’s in addition to Davids’ men failing to put pressure on their relegation rivals, especially last-placed Marumo Gallants, who were not fixtured in the domestic programme over the weekend but rather in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The affable coach said after Friday’s setback in Egoli that his men had maintained the right tactical plan as the visiting team from the opening whistle, and showed fighting spirit to reduce the deficit through a late strike from attacking midfielder Tumelo Njoti.

ALSO READ | Davids to work on Maritzburg United’s mental strength

However, when pressed, he admitted that the two goals scored by his former team came from poor blunders by his current side in front of the modest crowd on the night.

They failed to heed his warning that Pirates midfielder Monnapule Saleng likes to shift the ball from right to left to take a shot at goal, as happened when Saleng put the home side ahead just before the interval.

He further acknowledged that his defenders suffered a lapse of concentration when Terrence Dzvukamanja netted Pirates’ second goal in the 71st minute by heading in a freekick from Saleng.

Next up for the Team of Choice is a visit to SuperSport United on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs were stunned 3-2 by struggling Golden Arrows in Polokwane on Sunday as they tried to “warm up” for their Soweto derby against Pirates next Saturday.

Sifiso Hlanti gave Chiefs an early lead at the Peter Mokaba Stadium when he headed in Keagan Dolly’s corner-kick in the eighth minute, but Ntsako Makhubela equalised for Arrows just before the break with assistance from Knox Mutizwa.

ALSO READ | Davids embraces challenge to revive Maritzburg

Young Mduduzi Shabalala restored Amakhosi’s lead in front of a strong crowd just after the break, but Mutizwa notched a brace of goals later in the half to give the Durban side a surprise win.

Arrows jumped into mid-table, four points above the relegation zone.

The other Premiership fixture on Sunday saw Cape Town City record a 2-0 win against relegation-threatened Swallows in the Mother City.