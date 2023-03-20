Maritzburg United coach urges players to show resilience as relegation dogfight heats up

Carl Peters

In trying to show positivity and hide frustration, Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids has called on his men to be brave and resilient for the seven “cup finals” they have left in the relegation dogfight of the DStv Premiership.

Davids, who has acknowledged the tactical and mental demands of his role, wants his players to maintain the attacking spirit they showed in Saturday’s dramatic 3-2 loss to Kaizer Chiefs at a packed Harry Gwala Stadium, but minimise the errors that have resulted in their six-match winless run.

The latter issue applies mainly to the young coach’s defence, who again allowed their opponents to get goals with more ease than expected on Saturday night and, consequently, kept their side in second-last position in the standings — with the worst goal difference in the 16-team division, to boot.

As if that was not enough, Davids and the big crowd witnessed Chiefs get a controversial spot kick in the second half, which the Soweto giants converted to stretch their current winning run to three games and join arch-rivals in the top four of the log table where there’s a race for African inter-club competition berths.

But, while Davids suggested that the penalty may not have stood had VAR existed in the Premier Soccer League, he stressed that it’s important for his men to show strong character, reduce their blunders and overcome setbacks in their remaining matches.

Those seven “cup finals” comprise clashes with TS Galaxy away, Sekhukhune United away, Richards Bay at home, Swallows away, Marumo Gallants at home, Stellenbosch at home and Mamelodi Sundowns away between April 2 and May 20.

Ahead of those, Davids’ 15th-placed men sit one point clear of Gallants but three points behind the Birds and four points adrift of Chippa United in the bottom four of the standings.

“We compliment the players, because at 2-0 down, you can either lose the game 4-0 or you can fight, and that’s exactly what we did. They stuck to the plan and continued with how we wanted to approach the game. We got back into the game and in the second half, the intensity from the first half took something out of the players and the game was more controlled on both sides.”



There was nothing really in it in the second half, besides the goal.On the balance of play, I am happy and proud of the players for this fight, this performance. But, we know that it is all about points, so we have to take this fight, this performance, eliminate the mistakes that we have been making … these performances will translate into results.

“We cannot now change; we have to continue with the good performance, continue with the fight and, for our next seven cup finals, that is our approach and we will go for every point available, and it starts immediately with the next match after this Fifa break [starting on Monday].”

Indeed, in a match that seemed to have the best value for neutral fans, Davids’ men produced two stunning goals through central defender Mogamad de Goede and foreign striker Amadou Soukouna against Amakhosi on Saturday to bounce back from an early 2-0 deficit, but were then undone by the penalty decision in a second period where the play seemed balanced.

Like I said, it’s cup-final mentality now. Cup-final mentality means at the start of the game, in this critical phase, don’t concede a goal, be resilient, and that is what is going to be required for these last seven matches. Resilience, perseverance; even though things are not going your way, keep fighting, keep pushing.

The former Maritzburg top scorer clearly wants outright survival in the league, not a season extended by four playoff matches, but he has to hope that his men come right soon.

Meanwhile, TS Galaxy beat visiting Richards Bay 4-0 in the only league match yesterday.