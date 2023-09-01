Maritzburg United cry foul over home ground

By Jerry Barnes

The local Motsepe Foundation Championship (National First Division) team, Maritzburg United, is crying foul against Msunduzi Municipality as they wait for information about where their new home ground would be.

The Team of Choice is due to play a home game against Castric Stars on September 15.

Maritzburg chairperson Farook Kadodia believes that their future at this point is uncertain. He said he is battling to get the “right and honest” answers from Msunduzi Municipality.

Kadodia said the verbal promises he has received need to be confirmed in writing.

We need the Msunduzi Municipality to give us a written confirmation stating that we will carry on using Harry Gwala Stadium while Northdale Stadium is getting fixed. Our big worry is Northdale Stadium may take between four to six months to be fixed, so where will Maritzburg United be playing its home games? Are there any options for us from the municipality?

Kadodia is also worried about their training facilities — the Harry Gwala’s Outer Field.

“A few things have been said about our training base, so we need the municipality to be clear on that one too. They must officially confirm it because we need to know if we can still carry on training there.

We are not happy at all and we just can’t believe it. Is this the treatment we get now from our own local municipality? Remember we are fully fledged Pietermaritzburg residents, also pay rates like everybody, and our businesses are based around the city.

Maritzburg will be playing away to Tuks in Pretoria on Sunday at 3 pm.

On Thursday The Witness sent questions on the matter to the municipality, but no reply was received by the time of publication.