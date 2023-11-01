Maritzburg United drop to fifth spot in National First Division rankings

By Carl Peters

Maritzburg United dropped to the fifth spot in the National First Division standings on Tuesday after losing 1-0 to mid-table Black Leopards in Limpopo.

It was Maritzburg’s second consecutive defeat and third loss overall from 10 outings this season.

This left coach Zipho Dlangalala’s team a worrying seven points behind log-leading Orbit College, who beat NB La Masia 2-1 away on Tuesday.

The Midlands outfit conceded a goal on the hour-mark during the clash with Leopards at Thohoyandou Stadium and their failure to respond stretched their recent winless run to three matches.

Dlangalala’s team had a loss to JDR Stars at home and a draw against Hungry Lions away in their two previous matches.

What’s more is that they will need to put Tuesday’s reverse behind them quickly because they face table-topping Orbit College from North West in Durban on Saturday.

Orbit College’s win over La Masia was their seventh victory of the season and it pushed their tally to 22 points, while Maritzburg remained on 15 points.

JDR Stars sit in second place on 19 points after beating Platinum 3-1 at home, while Magesi lie third on 18 points following a 2-0 victory over visiting Marumo Gallants in another game on Tuesday.

Hungry Lions occupy fourth place on 16 points. They will visit Venda FC in one of Wednesday’s three games.

Tuesday also saw Baroka move into sixth spot by winning 3-2 against the second KwaZulu-Natal side in the Motsepe Foundation-sponsored league, Milford, at home.

Aside from the Hungry Lions fixture today, there’s also Casric Stars versus Pretoria Callies and Upington City versus Pretoria University at 3.30 pm on the bill.

In the DStv Premiership, TS Galaxy host SuperSport United at 6 pm and Cape Town Spurs entertain Orlando Pirates at 7.30 pm on Wednesday.

In the African Football League (AFL) semi-finals, second leg, Esperance Tunis host Wydad at 5 pm and Al Ahly entertain Sundowns at 8 pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos on Tuesday named a 44-man preliminary squad for 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda this month.

Broos’ team host Benin in Durban on the weekend of November 17-19 and face Rwanda away on November 21.

The preliminary squad includes defenders Bradley Cross and Taariq Fielies from Golden Arrows and AmaZulu, respectively.

It will be trimmed to 23 players in coming days.