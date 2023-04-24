Maritzburg United drops points at home against Richards Bay

By Carl Peters

Maritzburg United have two major needs in this closing part of the DStv Premiership’s relegation dogfight, after they dropped further points at home on Friday by playing to a 1-1 draw with Richards Bay.

The deeply-troubled team’s defiant coach, Fadlu Davids, says that his basement-dwelling men have to be ultra-aggressive in search of much-desired goals, while being careful of counterattacks by opponents.

They also need to try hard to gather their fans for all four remaining games of theirs to get an “extra push” from the stands during the tense proceedings, according to the young tactician.

ALSO READ | Pressure on Maritzburg United

His men’s remaining fixtures over these last four weeks of the 2022/23 season are against third-bottom Swallows away on Thursday, fourth-bottom Marumo Gallants at home on May 3, mid-table Stellenbosch at home on May 13 and, finally, title-holding Mamelodi Sundowns away on May 20.

With the bottom four clubs on the log table separated by three points at present, Davids’ team roughly need to win one match more than their rivals before the season shuts down, to stay afloat for next term.

He said strongly: “One thing is for sure, we won’t give up.

We will take the same mentality, the same aggressive approach to win matches; because if we need to create more, we will create more. Because it is definitely goals that are missing, especially after the way we unlocked Richards Bay in the first half and also the second half … big, big chances, fantastic saves by the goalkeeper.

“We will push hard in the next game, in every game. We will give our everything to get the three points in games. Of course, if we are going in aggressive, if we are putting numbers forward, teams will put two or three players in ‘rest attack’ to catch us. So, we will have to organise our rest defence better.

“All is not lost. When you play well but don’t get the result, you can’t feel sorry for yourself, you just have to continue to push on and fight for the next one. And that is what we will do.

ALSO READ | Relief as Maritzburg United turn the corner

“It’s not over, it’s not all lost. We play Swallows, we play Marumo, it’s direct rivals and it’s still in our hands.

“It’s clear that we need six points from our next two games. But let us focus on the first one, then the next one we will tackle, analyse and go through.

“But right now our focus is on Swallows, and getting three points against Swallows is so, so vital.”

He said the fans had spurred his men on to grab their equalising goal against Richards Bay at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday, after they had spurned several other chances to score.

Davids said: “We need them [the fans]. We had a chat with them during the week, they came to motivate us, and already they said, ‘please organise us transport to the Swallows game’. We have to fill up Dobsonville; whoever is available, I urge them to take leave from work and travel with us to Swallows, because we need our ‘Blue Army’ behind us.

ALSO READ | Maritzburg United coach urges players to show resilience as relegation dogfight heats up

They were absolutely fantastic against Richards Bay. They were actually the reason that we got the equaliser. We need them not only in the Swallows game, but also in our other games.

We really urge them to take leave for the Swallows game; we need every one of them. Without them, we won’t get that extra push.

“I want to say thank you to them for the Richards Bay game and for still supporting us through this terrible season. From the start, and until the finish, they have been here for every home game, filling the stands and pushing the players.”

More of the same is definitely needed in this super-desperate period.