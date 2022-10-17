Maritzburg United end two-match losing streak

Carl Peters

Maritzburg United will be craving for their first goal in an away fixture this season when they visit AmaZulu for a DStv Premiership duel in Durban on Wednesday.

This after John Maduka’s inconsistent side held rookies Richards Bay to a goalless draw in the same city on Saturday, where both teams could have been more dangerous in the last third of the field but Maritzburg kept a clean sheet as a consolation.

The result also ended a two-match losing streak for Maritzburg, but it was Maduka’s team’s fifth match on the road this season where they failed to find the net.

The bigger picture is the Team of Choice have not won any of their last 13 away matches going back to the early part of last season.

But, in looking for positives, Maduka’s men arguably had the better of the second half against Richards Bay at the King Zwelithini Stadium, and their debutant goalkeeper Anye Derick Fru from Cameroon would have been happy at leaving the field unbeaten on the day.

Aside from the new shot-stopper, Maduka made changes in all departments and he and his team will look to build on Saturday’s proceedings when they face the more expensively-assembled Usuthu line-up at 5 pm on Wednesday at Moses Mabhida Stadium for a second provincial derby in a row on the coast.

After Saturday’s ups and downs on the pitch, Maritzburg moved into 14th place on 10 points from 10 matches, partly because two of their closest rivals, Marumo Gallants and Swallows, were not fixtured in the Premiership over the weekend.

Gallants now sit in 15th position with nine points from nine games, while the Birds dropped to the base of the log table with nine points from 10 games and a lower goal difference than the Limpopo outfit.

In the “gentlemen’s section” of the 16-team standings, Mamelodi Sundowns retained pole position, on goal difference, because Kaizer Chiefs and Richards Bay failed to make the most of their opportunities to move up while the Brazilians were on African duty.

Sundowns sit on 19 points from nine matches, followed by Richards Bay on 19 points from 11 outings, SuperSport United on 17 points from 10 games and Chiefs on 17 points from 11 assignments.

Orlando Pirates are next best on 16 points from 11 matches following their 1-1 draw with 10th-placed AmaZulu at home on Friday.

Chippa United’s stunning 2-1 win over Chiefs in Durban on Saturday evening was their third consecutive victory in the league and saw them jump into seventh place with 14 points from 10 matches.

All the clubs will be back in Premiership action either tomorrow or on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sundowns advanced in the Caf Champions League, but not Cape Town City.

Gallants and Royal AM progressed in the Caf Confederation Cup despite the latter having a tough second leg in Zambia over the weekend.