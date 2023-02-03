Maritzburg United eye Usuthu scalp

Carl Peters

Football followers can count on several intriguing clashes on the DStv Premiership menu this weekend before turning their attention to the Nedbank Cup next week.

The healthy league offering includes two KwaZulu-Natal derbies — Maritzburg United at home to AmaZulu on Friday and Royal AM away to Golden Arrows on Saturday — as well as a Johannesburg blockbuster between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday’s main bill.

Without a doubt, local fans will expect Fadlu Davids’ Maritzburg team to hunt for a new winning run that would boost their survival campaign, after Chippa ended their streak of three consecutive victories in a 1-0 result in Gqeberha last Sunday.

Davids’ men lacked punch in that encounter at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, where Chippa ended a long winless run, but will hope that a mixture of rest and proper preparations since then, as well as home advantage, will do them good against eighth-placed Usuthu at Harry Gwala Stadium tonight.

While the young coach was still waiting for recently-signed attacker Kwame Peprah to be cleared to play on Thursday, no other major manpower issues were reported by the local club, aside from a desire to start winning again. If it counts for anything, Maritzburg have only lost once to AmaZulu since 2015.

United sitting with 20 points from 18 matches

However, as things stand, Davids’ side sits very uncomfortably in third-bottom position with 20 points from 18 matches, just below Stellenbosch on goal difference. Beneath those two clubs are Swallows with 18 points from 18 outings and Marumo Gallants with 15 points from 20 games.

But Maritzburg’s goal difference of minus 11 is the worst in the division, followed by minus nine in Gallants’ statistics and minus seven in the figures owned by Golden Arrows and Royal AM, who on Thursday announced the return of coach John Maduka to their operation.

At the top end of the log table, Sundowns have collected 52 points from 20 assignments in their quest for a sixth consecutive Premiership crown and 13th overall from 27 seasons of Premier Soccer League activity — almost half of all the championships.

op-flight rookies Richards Bay sit happily in second spot with 31 points from 18 matches, while Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport United are in third place with 29 points from 18 matches. Sundowns, who are reigning champions in the Nedbank Cup as well, will bid for a record-extending 15th consecutive victory in the Premiership when they visit fourth-placed Orlando Pirates on Saturday afternoon.

Rulani Mokwena’s Brazilians from Pretoria need roughly four more victories to virtually wrap up the crown, based on past log tables. Richards Bay can mathematically reach 67 points, but that’s not likely to happen for a number of reasons, not least their low scoring rate and the general unpredictability of the league below Sundowns’ mighty position.

The Natal Rich Boyz visit struggling Swallows this evening. TS Galaxy, who recorded their highest score last Sunday by thrashing Arrows 4-0 at Mbombela Stadium to sit in mid-table, will host Kaizer Chiefs at the same venue on Sunday to close this weekend’s bill.

Amakhosi also bounced back from recent disappointments last weekend to defeat Royal AM 2-0 in Limpopo and sit in fifth spot with 27 points from 18 assignments, one point behind arch-rivals Pirates. The Nedbank Cup’s round of 32 gets going on Tuesday with two fixtures — Sundowns at home to Richards Bay and Gallants versus Magesi, both at 7.30 pm.

FIXTURES

Friday

Swallows v Richards Bay — 6 pm

Maritzburg Utd v AmaZulu — 7.30 pm

Saturday

Chippa Utd v Stellenbosch — 3.30 pm

Golden Arrows v Royal AM — 3.30 pm

Orlando Pirates v Mamelodi Sundowns — 3.30 pm

SuperSport Utd v Cape Town City — 5.30 pm

Marumo Gallants v Sekhukhune Utd — 8 pm

Sunday

TS Galaxy v Kaizer Chiefs — 3.30 pm.