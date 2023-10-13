Maritzburg United fans frustrated with lack of home matches taking place in PMB

By Carl Peters

Maritzburg United claim that fans have bombarded them with queries and gripes about the club’s lack of home matches taking place in the city so far this season.

But they don’t have comforting answers to give to the troubled supporters, because the situation is out of their hands, according to the First Division outfit.

The club’s managing director and chairperson, Farook Kadodia, said on Thursday that the fans’ latest “source of frustration” was a notice put out by the club this week that a bus will again be made available for them for a match on Friday, October 27, at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont, Durban, against JDR Stars.

This amounts to Maritzburg’s fifth home game having to be played at a Durban venue and another bit of planning and money to get the diehards there in terms of the subsidised bus trip, according to Kadodia.

“Our fans assumed that we were done with home games taking place in Durban after it was reported that we would be playing at Woodburn Stadium from October and Northdale from January, but the problem is that the municipality has not finished getting Woodburn ready for us to play there, and we don’t know why,” said Kadodia, whose team were thrown out of Harry Gwala Stadium after being relegated from the top flight in June.

The fans are upset at having to go to Durban for our home matches, but there is not much we can do about that, except hope that the municipality speeds things up at Woodburn and then Northdale. As we have suggested before, our fans are not going to rush to support Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium instead, as some might have expected after the municipality gave the ground to them.

That issue, linked to a sponsorship deal worth R27 million plus VAT, is being challenged by the Democratic Alliance at present.

However, despite their controversial stadium setback, Maritzburg are sitting in a pretty second position in the First Division standings, two points adrift of leaders Orbit College from the North West after seven matches of the 30-game season.

Coach Zipho Dlangalala’s “Team of Choice” have registered four wins, two draws and one loss to date, for a total of 14 points. That tally is shared by Hungry Lions and Magesi, but the Midlands club have the best goal difference of the three sides.

The other KwaZulu-Natal outfit playing in the Motsepe Foundation Championship-sponsored league, Milford are languishing in second-bottom spot after one win, two draws and four losses.

A similar sequence of results has been registered by up-country teams Platinum City Rovers and Venda FC in that nether region of the 16-team standings.