Maritzburg United hope to reignite survival campaign

Carl Peters

Maritzburg United are mightily determined to reignite their survival campaign in the DStv Premiership as part of a weekend programme in which runaway log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns appear to have the least pressure.

Fadlu Davids’ 15th-placed Team of Choice host sixth-placed Cape Town City at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday night following a four-match winless run in the league.

This is in contrast to City’s three wins in their last five Premiership outings.

In addition to form and confidence problems, Davids’ selection frame is minus defenders Mogamat de Goede and Brian Hlongwa, and young midfielder Reagan van der Rosss.

De Goede is suspended, Hlongwa has sustained a knee injury and Van der Ross has an ankle issue, the local club confirmed on Thursday.

But there is some consolation for Maritzburg in skipper Travis Graham being free from suspension and fellow midfielder Teboho Tlolane apparently having improved his fitness since a recent problem.

The club’s nervous management say they would like Davids’ men to focus on scoring more goals and reduce pressure on the team’s defence, to boost their relegation campaign after their recent setbacks.

Having witnessed Davids register nine points from his first four matches in charge but only one from the next four, they have their fingers crossed for a return to form sooner rather than later.

Eric Tinkler’s City had a rough time on the domestic and African fronts last year, but they are now free to focus all their energies on finishing as high up the Premiership standings as possible.

Moreover, they can draw confidence from the fact they have not lost to Maritzburg in their last six meetings, registering three wins and three draws in the spell.

This suggests Davids’ men have their work cut out for them on Saturday, but have to do all they can for victory with home support due to their poor situation in the standings.

In that nether region of the 16-team log table, there are six points separating 13th-placed Chippa United and last-placed Marumo Gallants.

Maritzburg and Swallows sit in between Chippa and Gallants, while Golden Arrows and AmaZulu are just one point above Chippa, and the other Durban side, Royal AM, are a further point ahead.

Meanwhile, beneath Sundowns’ lofty position, the next four clubs on the log are separated by five points in the race to finish in second spot and qualify for the Caf Champions League — SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates, Richards Bay and Kaizer Chiefs, in that order.

After featuring in the Nedbank Cup last-16 on Thursday, Mamelodi Sundowns need to win four of their nine remaining matches to be completely sure of another league success.

The Brazilians, who visit Stellenbosch on Sunday, will definitely see value in trying to finish the championship race early because it would give them space to focus on the Caf Champions League.

Since it has been an unpredictable season aside from Sundowns’ strong march, most Premiership followers will likely agree that anything could happen before the programme ends in May, including the possibility of needing fewer than four wins to wrap up the title in coming weeks.

This weekend’s programme gets rolling with the original Soweto derby between Swallows and Pirates at 7.30 pm on Friday.

DStv Premiership fixtures

Friday

Swallows v Orlando Pirates – 7.30pm

Saturday

Richards Bay v Kaizer Chiefs – 3.30pm

Royal AM v Sekhukhune Utd – 5.45pm

Maritzburg Utd v Cape Town City – 8pm

Sunday

Marumo Gallants v TS Galaxy – 3.30pm

Stellenbosch v Mamelodi Sundowns – 3.30pm

Chippa United v AmaZulu- 3.30pm

SuperSport Utd v Golden Arrows – 5.45pm

Nedbank Cup Last 16 result on Friday night

Marumo Gallants 1 – 3 Sundowns