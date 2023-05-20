Maritzburg United off to Premier Soccer League play-offs

By Carl Peters

Maritzburg United will be going to the Premier Soccer League’s play-offs tournament for an official second chance to avoid relegation from the top division.

This after the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands team finished in second-last position in the final standings of the DStv Premiership on Saturday.

Maritzburg United did not have a fixture to play on Saturday because its last match of the season had been held last Tuesday in Pretoria, but the combined outcomes of relevant matches that were played on Saturday resulted in Maritzburg United ending the season in 15th spot in the 16-team division.

Marumo Gallants will be automatically relegated after it finished in last position following a 2-0 loss to Swallows in Gauteng on Saturday.

Maritzburg United and Chippa United ended the season on the same points tally on Saturday, but Maritzburg United had a weaker goal difference that officially placed them in 15th place and Chippa in a completely safe 14th position in the standings.

Chippa United vs Golden Arrows

This after Chippa United achieved a goalless draw against Golden Arrows in Gqeberha on Saturday.

But Marumo Gallants finished one point worse off than Maritzburg United and Chippa United at the base of the log table and have to drop down to the lower league next season.

To be totally safe from relegation, Maritzburg United needed both Chippa United and Marumo Gallants to lose their matches on Saturday, but this did not happen.

The soon-to-held play-offs will feature Maritzburg United and two teams from the lower division, Cape Town Spurs and Casric Stars, to determine the second promotion/relegation position that links the country’s two professional leagues, the DStv Premiership and National First Division (also known as the Motsepe Foundation Championship).

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates finished in second place in the Dstv Premiership on Saturday by thrashing AmaZulu 4-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

This means that Pirates qualified to play in the prestigious CAF Champions League next season along with Mamelodi Sundowns.

The latter team from Pretoria won the DStv Premiership title for the sixth consecutive time with matches to spare in April.

Sundowns finished a whopping 16 points clear at the top of the standings.

