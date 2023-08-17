Maritzburg United re-hire Zambian striker Samu

By Carl Peters

Maritzburg United have re-hired Zambian striker Friday Samu and plan to finalise their squad for the National First Division campaign this weekend.

Samu was among many experienced men let go by Maritzburg after the club’s relegation from the DStv Premiership at the end of last season, with other released players including striker José Ali Meza, goalkeeper King Ndlovu and defender Rafiq de Goede.

ALSO READ | Home ground woes for Maritzburg United

But the Zambian hitman’s inability to find a new outfit quickly brought him back into Maritzburg’s picture, according to club boss Farook Kadodia on Wednesday.

Samu has signed a new, two-year contract with the Team of Choice.

Before this, attacking midfielder Siboniso Conco was re-hired by the local club, after he had also been part of the departed group in June.

Prior to that, Kadodia said only five players had been retained from last season’s squad, who finished second-last in the DStv Premiership and did not take the second chance they had at redemption in the PSL playoffs.

In terms of new men, Kadodia said several more signings will be made by the weekend as part of a plan to have a squad of 26 available to head coach Zipho Dlangalala for the coming season.

ALSO READ | ‘We are not going anywhere,’ says Maritzburg United boss Kadodia

Dlangala will then have a week to finalise tactical preparations for his team’s first competitive match against Milford in the Motsepe Foundation-sponsored division at Harry Gwala Stadium next Friday, August 25.

Maritzburg’s first away match of the season is due to be against Tuks in Pretoria the following week, before they host Casric Stars in their second home match of the 30-game campaign.

One of the club’s new signings, Dumisani Msibi, is set to feature in goal against his former colleagues from Milford next week.