Maritzburg United ready for Orlando Pirates

Carl Peters

The DStv Premiership resumes today with Maritzburg United bidding to complete a rare season double over Orlando Pirates and jump out of the relegation zone.

Having stunned the Soweto giants 1-0 on home soil in September with a late penalty conversion by striker Amadou Soukouna, Maritzburg have to do all they can to achieve that feat on Friday night, after a loss to Chippa United away and a draw against AmaZulu at home in their last two league fixtures saw them drop to second-last position in the standings.

Coach Fadlu Davids at least has enough manpower available for the testing assignment in Egoli and that includes the presence of several former Pirates men, among them midfielder Wayde Jooste and striker Kwame Peprah, for the tantalising prospect of upsetting Bucs twice in one season.

Davids, himself a former Pirates employee, urged his players after their Nedbank Cup loss to Kaizer Chiefs last Friday to believe in their abilities, and he is likely to repeat that message on Friday in view of the fact that they are coming up against such formidable opponents on foreign ground.

The Team of Choice have confirmed that there are no new serious injuries in Davids’ camp and that only midfielder Travis Graham is a definite non-starter, due to the red card he received before the interval of the knockout clash with Chiefs.

For Pirates, there is an opportunity to climb into third position on the log table and stay strong in their pursuit of African inter-club football next season, either through league or Nedbank Cup openings. They will miss head coach José Riveiro through suspension, though, and this means that Davids will be facing his former co-coach at Pirates and a former Maritzburg coach, Mandla Ncikazi, on the touchline on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, there are only six matches on the Premiership bill this weekend due to Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants being involved in the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup, respectively.

The programme, nevertheless, features two interesting matches in Durban tomorrow — Royal AM versus SuperSport United in the afternoon and AmaZulu versus TS Galaxy in the night.

The other KwaZulu-Natal sides in the top flight are hitting the road, with Richards Bay visiting Sekhukhune United tomorrow evening and Golden Arrows away to Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

Arrows’ poor log position suggests they will also be interested in the outcome of Swallows’ trip to Cape Town City in the final fixture of the weekend on Sunday.

Arrows are only one point better off than Maritzburg and Swallows, who are separated by goal difference, while Eric Tinkler’s City are just a further point ahead due to their own inconsistency this season.

FIXTURES

DSTV PREMIERSHIP

Friday

Orlando Pirates v Maritzburg Utd — 7.30 pm

Saturday

Royal AM v SuperSport Utd — 3.30 pm

Sekhukhune Utd v Richards Bay — 5.30 pm

AmaZulu v TS Galaxy — 8 pm

Sunday

Kaizer Chiefs v Golden Arrows — 3.30 pm

Cape Town City v Swallows — 5.30 pm

CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Sunday

Saint Eloi Lupopo v Maruma Gallants — 3 pm