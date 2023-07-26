Maritzburg United rejig players

By Carl Peters

Maritzburg United have taken their player registrations for the coming season to 10, while planning to sell creative midfielder Karim Kimvuidi abroad for a handsome fee.

The local club’s latest signings are a mixture of completely fresh faces and recalled men, for use by a new-look technical staff headed by Zipho Dlangalala for the 2023/24 First Division campaign.

The recruits are Joslin Kamatuka from Namibia, Zukile Kewuti, Andiswa Sithole, Sanele Gaxa and Leletu Skelem, according to Maritzburg boss Farook Kadodia.

These men add to just five players who were retained from last season’s squad that suffered relegation from the DStv Premiership.

Players

Dlangalala’s technical unit is assessing plenty of players in Pietermaritzburg and several more rounds of signings are going to be made in coming days and weeks, because Maritzburg plan to have a 26-man squad for the season, said Kadodia.

On the outgoing side, Kadodia said two American clubs are interested in signing Kimvuidi, who was one of Maritzburg’s standout players in an otherwise distrastrous campaign in the Premiership last season.

He said local teams have also shown interest in the exciting player, but won’t be able to match what the Americans are set to put on the table soon.

Before this, Maritzburg sold young midfielders Rowan Human and Genino Palace to AmaZulu and Stellenbosch, respectively.

But most of the duo’s colleagues from last season’s squad were let go free very quickly to reduce the club’s wage bill, said Kadodia.

Premier Soccer League fixtures

Meanwhile, the “Team of Choice” are waiting eagerly for their fixtures to be released by the Premier Soccer League (PSL), because they will be sharing Harry Gwala Stadium with Royal AM this season.

They hope to have plenty of Friday night matches, as before, and generally swap weekends with Royal AM at the council-owned ground.

The PSL said on Tuesday that the fixtures may be released by the end of the week.

Kadodia said his men will continue to use the outer fields of Harry Gwala Stadium for training purposes, while the “RAM” team stay at their club-owned base just outside the city.

