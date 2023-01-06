Pressure mounting on Maritzburg to avoid relegation

Jerry Barnes

The only hope of the Midlands in professional football ranks, Maritzburg United need to play their socks off and be prepared to sweat blood to save themselves from relegation this season.

The Team of Choice’s current position is not good and must be giving the management sleepless nights.

Nevertheless, despite their shaky start during the beginning of the Premiership campaign and unexpected recent changes in their technical bench, there are a couple of positive signs around the camp.

Bringing back their former influential player and ex-captain Fadlu Davids to head the technical bench again was a wise move by United’s chairperson Farook Kadodia, which is likely to pay off eventually.

Also, the recent player acquisitions were desperately needed and the club needs to be applauded for taking the right direction towards their “operation survival”.

A few weeks ago, United brought in the experienced and well-travelled Wayde Jooste, reliable Mogamat de Goede and capable Kgotso Moleko.

Jooste had been a free agent since July last year, when he was released by Orlando Pirates. He had unsuccessful trials at SuperSport United before joining the Maritzburg outfit.

De Goede was signed from Stellenbosch FC and is believed to have been offered a three-year deal.

The Bloemfontein-born Moleko previously played for his hometown side, Bloemfontein Celtic, Kaizer Chiefs and later AmaZulu.

It must be noted that the trio are all defenders, meaning that the current head coach Davids wants to ensure that he has a solid backline in his efforts to run away from the dreaded axe.

On Thursday, Davids confirmed:

We are likely to get one of two new players and our chairman is working very hard behind the scenes. We are currently happy that we were able to negotiate successfully for the players that were available in the market.

Davids also revealed that the famous Judas Moseamedi only attended three training sessions, but was not in “good shape”.

Whatever is happening or should be happening behind the scenes and in the camp, David’s mandate is to move the team from the relegation zone.

On Saturday, the Team of Choice will be travelling to Royal Mafokeng Stadium to face Marumo Gallants (3.30 pm).

United’s coach said the relegation axe can be avoided but his entire team will have to be very strong in all aspects of the game.

He also agreed that his assignment against Gallants won’t be an easy task because it’s an away fixture.

We expect the host side to be tricky and make everything difficult for us.

But Davids said his research and information gathered about his opponents should be enough to stand up against “all odds” and strongly compete.

In the game of football, you need to be very strong, take your chances, defend and use the information you get in order to collect points. It’s not going to be easy, they are also in need of points and we expect them to throw everything at us. But we are prepared for the game and we want to be successful.

FIXTURES

Friday

Richards Bay v Mamelodi Sundowns — 7.30 pm

Swallows v Chippa United — 7.30 pm

Saturday

Golden Arrows v SuperSport Utd — 3.30 pm

Marumo Gallants v Maritzburg Utd — 3.30 pm

Cape Town City v Orlando Pirates — 3.30 pm

Kaizer Chiefs v Sekhukhune Utd — 8 pm

Sunday

Royal AM v AmaZulu — 3.30 pm

TS Galaxy v Stellenbosch — 5.30 pm