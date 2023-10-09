Maritzburg United sitting pretty

By Carl Peters

Maritzburg United have entered a two-week Fifa break in a pleasing second position in the National First Division standings.

Zipho Dlangalala’s men notched their fourth win from seven starts when they defeated lowly Platinum City Rovers 1-0 away over the weekend, with one of the coach’s midfield signings for the season, Bantu Chingi, scoring the vital goal after the break.

That put Maritzburg within two points of log-leading Orbit College, who beat former DStv Premiership outfit Marumo Gallants 3-2 at home for their fifth win of the 2023/24 campaign.

Dlangalala’s own former top-flight outfit are sitting on 14 points, having registered one loss and two draws among those four precious “three-pointers”.

They have the same number of points as Hungry Lions and Magesi, but possess the best goal difference (seven) of the three clubs and sees them sitting higher on the log officially.

Said Maritzburg’s chairperson Farook Kadodia on Sunday: “The two wins we have had over Venda and Platinum City over the past week have been real morale-boosters, coming as they did after our last-minute loss to Magesi.

It was particularly hot in the fixture against Platinum, so it was important for us to stay composed throughout as the away team. In the end, we could have won 2-0 or 3-0, but one goal proved enough for us.

Hungry Lions defeated La Masia 4-0 on the road, but Magesi went down 3-2 to JDR Stars at home in other matches over the weekend. This cost Magesi their former position in the two of the 16-team standings.

When the league resumes for Matchday 8 of the 30-game season, Maritzburg will visit Hungry Lions on October 22.