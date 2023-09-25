Maritzburg United stretch unbeaten run in NFD

By Carl Peters

Maritzburg United stretched their unbeaten run in the new National First Division season to four matches on Sunday by playing to a goalless draw with Baroka in Limpopo.

The result left the “Team of Choice” in third spot in the 16-team standings, following two wins and two draws so far.

The clash at Global Stadium at Lebowakgomo in the northern province on Sunday afternoon saw Maritzburg goalkeeper Dumisani Msibi register his second consecutive clean sheet and third in four outings.

Before this, Msibi’s team enjoyed wins over Casric Stars and Milford at home and a draw at Pretoria University in a league that is also known as the Motsepe Foundation Championship for sponsorship purposes.

However, those two home fixtures had to take place in Durban due to Maritzburg’s sudden, if not controversial, battle for grounds in their own city.

Coach Zipho Dlangala’s unbeaten men sit four points behind log-leading Orbit College, who made it four wins from four assignments by beating fellow promoted team Upington City 3-2 away on Saturday.

Second-placed Magesi sit two points ahead of Maritzburg after they defeated lowly Black Leopards 2-0 at home in another fixture on Saturday.

Sunday also saw a goalless stalemate between La Masia and visiting Tuks in a mid-table battle.

Meanwhile, former Maritzburg star Bongokuhle Hlongwane has been named in a preliminary Bafana Bafana squad for friendlies against Eswatini and Ivory Coast next month.

The United States-based striker was ruled out of two Bafana matches earlier this month due to injury, but has since recovered.

Coach Hugo Broos’ national team will face the Swazis at home on October 13 and then tackle Ivory Coast away on October 17.

The matches form part of Broos’ preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in November and Afcon finals in January.

Broos has also named U.S.-based midfielder Njabulo Blom in the preliminary squad.

Most of the regular performers are there, too, such as Lyle Foster of Burnley in England and Percy Tau of Al Ahly in Egypt. They are among eight overseas-based men who have been named.

The venue for the home clash with Eswatini will be confirmed soon, as will the final Bafana squad, according to the SA Football Association (Safa).