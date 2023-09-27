Maritzburg United to continue playing home ties in Durban

By Carl Peters

Maritzburg United are set to play at least two more home matches in Durban while hoping Msunduzi Municipality speeds up plans to have them feature in Pietermaritzburg again.

While the “Team of Choice” have done well to create a four-match unbeaten run in the National First Division, which is known as the Motsepe Foundation Championship for sponsorship reasons, they had to spend about double the amount it usually costs to arrange a home fixture when they played their last two home fixtures in Durban.

That’s according to club boss Farook Kadodia, who says an added burden for them is that they have had to subsidise the fans’ bus rides to Durban.

This uneasy situation emerged after his outfit were thrown out of Harry Gwala Stadium at the end of last season in favour of Royal AM.

To mitigate that, the municipality said they would arrange for Maritzburg to play at Woodburn Stadium from October and Northdale Stadium from January, according to Kadodia.

But for now, Maritzburg are set to lock horns with Magesi at 7.30 pm on Friday at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, and return to the same venue in the west of Durban to face Venda FC at 7.30 pm next Wednesday, October 4.

Said Kadodia: “This issue has given us extra administrative and financial burdens to deal with.

“The fans want to come to all our games, like in the past, and they keep asking us to arrange buses for them for the Durban games.

We also had to hold the team’s pre-match camps for those last two home matches in Durban rather than Pietermaritzburg, and it will remain the same for the next two games at least. This means that instead of a home game in the NFD costing us about R35 000 to prepare for, it is costing about R80 000 each time we play in Durban.

“Furthermore, our away match against Baroka in Polokwane last weekend came to R150 000, and our monthly grant from the Premier Soccer League is only R500 000.

“However, our plan is to keep collecting as many points as possible in home and away games while waiting anxiously for the venues in Pietermaritzburg to be sorted for us.”

A consolation for Kadodia’s men is that they are still allowed to use the outer fields of Harry Gwala Stadium for training purposes.

Coached by Zipho Dlangalala, they sit in third spot in the 16-team standings with eight points from wins in those two Durban-based home games and two draws away.

Magesi lie in second spot with 10 points from three wins and one draw, while newly-promoted Orbit College occupy top spot with a perfect 12 points.

Right at the base of the log table sit Milford on zero points and former top-flight side Black Leopards on one point.