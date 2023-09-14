Maritzburg United to play in Durban

By Carl Peters

Maritzburg United are about to make another trip to Durban with administrative and competitive issues on their plate.

Before they even make their first pass in a 3 pm clash with Casric Stars at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Friday in the National First Division, the Team of Choice hope this will be the last home match that they have to take to the coastal city.

They had to play their opening game of the National First Division season in Durban at the end of last month after being kicked out of their old base at Harry Gwala Stadium, following their relegation from the DStv Premiership at the end of last season.

They have since tried hard to get Msunduzi Municipality to allow them to share “HGS” with the council’s newly-chosen tenants, Royal AM, but have failed in that bid.

The latest development on that front, according to Maritzburg United boss Farook Kadodia, is that the municipality is making Woodburn Stadium available to them from next month and then Northdale Stadium from January.

However, Kadodia’s team continue to use the outer fields of Harry Gwala Stadium for training purposes.

He said on Wednesday that he hopes the latter situation doesn’t change as well, but he’s also worried that the council does not seem to be working at the best possible pace to get Woodburn and Northdale ready by the promised dates.

He indicated that the club’s directors and fans are still upset at how swiftly the council switched allegiance to a new club in the city following Maritzburg’s relegation from the top flight.

Apart from that, he said coach Zipho Dlangalala promises to get a better idea of his squad’s strength by facing Casric Stars on Thursday.

That’s partly because the men from Mpumalanga were one of the top outfits in the First Division last season.

Said Kadodia: “With this game falling just before the transfer window is due to close, the outcome will help us determine whether we need to bring in further new players.”

Coach Dlangalala’s squad features plenty of new faces, as well men who were part of the club’s relegation campaign last season.

The latter group includes Zambian striker Friday Samu, experienced midfielder S’boniso Conco and veteran defender Tshepo Gumede.

In their last match two weeks ago, Reagan van der Ross helped them to register a 2-2 draw against Tuks in Pretoria by scoring a brace of goals. But the attacking player could miss Friday’s game through an ankle concern, according to the club.