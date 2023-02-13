Maritzburg United turn their focus to the league

Carl Peters

From cup drama to league headaches … that’s the situation facing Maritzburg United.

After a full house of spectators at Harry Gwala Stadium witnessed them give Kaizer Chiefs a rough ride with 10 men before an eventual 2-0 loss in extra-time in the Nedbank Cup on Friday, Fadlu Davids’ relegation-threatened team must now focus on more sobering matters in the DStv Premiership.

Their next four league matches seem to be quite a difficult sequence to navigate, as there are trips to Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United required over the next two Fridays in Gauteng and then clashes with Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs at home at “HGS” on Saturdays.

It promises to be a real test of Maritzburg’s general improvement under Davids, who registered three wins, two losses and one draw in the league prior to their first ever “NBK Cup” clash with Chiefs on a damp pitch on Friday night, where midfielder Travis Graham earned a red card just before the interval due to two yellow-card offences.

After the next four Premiership matches, Davids’ men will have four away matches and three home games left to play in the league.

Their final fixture on May 20 features a particularly difficult trip to defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the Jacaranda City, but they will hope to have erased their relegation worries before then.

However, at the moment Davids’ men sit on the same number of points as Swallows and three ahead of Marumo Gallants in the bottom three of the 16-team Premiership standings.

Golden Arrows lie a point above them, but the Durban side and Limpopo-based Gallants have played more matches.

Going forward, Davids called on his men to play with little fear and put their faith in their own hands, because they have enough quality collectively to do that.

If the players believe in the process and start believing how good they really are, any team we’ll face head-on, brave, with our chest out and go for the win.

His team, however, have to travel to the Pirates and SuperSport clashes without industrious midfielder Graham as a result of his red card on Friday, while recent signing Tebogo Tlolane appears to be in need of match fitness.

Graham was visibly disappointed with himself and apologised to the team and fans on social media after the game.

Meanwhile, local amateur outfit Mkhambathini FC were defeated 4-0 by fellow minnows Casric Stars from Mpumalanga in the Nedbank Cup at HGS on Sunday.

Tuesday sees Chippa United visit Polokwane City to complete the round of knockout games.

