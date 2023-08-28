Maritzburg United win National First Division opener

By Carl Peters

Maritzburg United were among five teams who won their opening matches in the National First Division over the weekend, but they are still deeply worried about the controversial situation involving Harry Gwala Stadium.

Though coach Zipho Dlangalala’s “Team of Choice” had to move their home fixture on Friday to Durban at the last minute due to a problem at Harry Gwala Stadium involving Royal AM, they still emerged 1-0 winners over Milford in their KwaZulu-Natal derby.

Dlangalala’s boss, Farook Kadodia, said on Sunday that his club will fight tooth and nail to return to Harry Gwala Stadium, where they have been playing for many years.

He claimed his club’s supporters are also upset about Royal AM allegedly being able to call the shots regarding happenings at Harry Gwala Stadium with support from Msunduzi Municipality.

Kadodia said they hope the municipality will find a solution shortly that benefits all parties, which would basically amount to Maritzburg being officially allowed to use Harry Gwala Stadium when Royal AM are playing away or when the two teams’ home games are at least two days apart, as was the case over the weekend.

In terms of other winning matches in the First Division, La Masia defeated Upington City 1-0 at home on Friday in a league that is otherwise known as the Motsepe Foundation Championship for sponsorship purposes.

On Saturday, Hungry Lions beat visiting Pretoria University 2-0 and Orbit College beat Platinum City 2-1 at home, while Sunday saw Magesi beat Baroka 2-1 away.

In other opening games, Casric Stars played to a 2-2 draw against Marumo Gallants at home, Venda FC were held to a goalless stalemate by visiting JDR Stars, while Pretoria Callies had the same result against Black Leopards at home.