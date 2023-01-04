Maritzburg United on the hunt for a striker and attacking midfielder

Carl Peters

Deeply-troubled Maritzburg United are still searching for two more players to complete much-needed recruitment activity for the current transfer window.

The Absa Premiership’s basement dwellers announced the signing of three players and release of six men from their under-performing squad several weeks ago.

But the local outfit confirmed on Tuesday that their hunt for a striker and left-footed attacking midfielder continues.

The three men recruited by recently-signed coach Fadlu Davids were 31-year-old utility player Wayde Jooste, 33-year-old defender Kgotso Moleko and 29-year-old defender Rafiq de Goede.

Jooste made his debut for the club when they lost 2-1 to fellow stragglers TS Galaxy in the DStv Premiership at home on Friday, a fixture that also marked the start of Davids’ second spell as Maritzburg’s head coach, while Moleko and De Goede soon come into the reckoning following administrative issues mainly.

The not-so Team of Choice have lost their last three matches as part of a seven-match winless run and this ominous situation is highlighted by their sitting at the foot of the 16-team standings with just 11 points from 14 matches, and the fact that John Maduka only lasted six months in the coaching hot-seat despite having done well in his previous job at glamour side Royal AM.

While Jooste, Moleko and De Goede may assist in improving Maritzburg’s very charitable defending, the elusive striker and attacking midfielder are desperately needed to get goals at the other end, according to club boss Farook Kadodia.

Part of this challenge is that those players have to come at the right price because of the club’s modest budget.

Kadodia said that some possible signings for those attacking areas had already been overlooked by them for various reasons.

However, the situation has become far more desperate due to their atrocious form and log position, he said.

With only seven goals scored and a whopping 21 conceded, coach Davids has 16 more games to save Maritzburg from a big drop to the lower league when the season closes in May.

It appears enough time for him to succeed if the recruitment process does reach a successful climax soon, although he technically has until the end of the month to sign new men.

Davids’ side visit Marumo Gallants on Saturday and return home to host Royal AM on the following Sunday, January 15.

It’s an unusual day for a Maritzburg home match, but Kadodia complained long ago that this season’s fixture schedule has not been kind to his club, who like to play on a Friday night.

He said the Premier Soccer League’s basic response to them was that it was going to be an usual season mainly due to space having to be made for the World Cup, in addition to African inter-club fixtures involving South African clubs.

Meanwhile, one of Maritzburg’s recent “failures”, midfielder Zukile Kewuti, has signed a short-term deal with SuperSport United until the end of the season.