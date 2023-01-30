Maritzburg United’s bid to bag fourth win in a row blown away

Carl Peters

Maritzburg United’s bid to clinch a club-record fourth consecutive victory in the DStv Premiership was blown away in the “Windy City” of Gqeberha on Sunday by a lively Chippa United team, who were relieved to record a 1-0 victory and end a seven-match winless run.

Maritzburg had beaten Golden Arrows, Royal AM and Marumo Gallants in their previous league matches, but did not seem to have enough left in their tank to add Chippa’s scalp to the pile at a warm Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

In fact, the margin of defeat would have been much greater had the woodwork not saved coach Fadlu Davids’ visiting side on three occasions before Chippa eventually scored in the 58th minute through young Nigerian striker Etiosa Ighodaro.

It was an occasion where Davids’ team were not able to create even half the number of scoring opportunities enjoyed by their opponents, and the result was their eighth loss in 18 outings — which kept them in the nether region of the standings.

Chippa seemed to have more spring in their step from the opening whistle and they were especially adventurous down the left of the unsettled Maritzburg defence.

They had a shot blocked by Maritzburg goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner and two others denied by the woodwork in the opening 15 minutes.

Another scoring opportunity was thrown away two minutes later, before their goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua was called on to deny Maritzburg striker Amadou Soukouna from an indirect freekick in the box following a needless defensive blunder.

The complexion of the second half was not much different from the first, with the home side continuing to dominate possession and create more opportunities than their visitors from the Midlands.

The woodwork saved Davids’ men for the third time in the 48th minute, but Ighodaro got the breakthrough for his side 10 minutes later with a shot from inside the box past Leaner.

The West African attacker blew a chance to make it 2-0 in the 75th minute and there was another let-off for Maritzburg near the end of the game when young Chippa midfielder Ronaldo Maarman beat Leaner but dragged the ball too wide to score and the move came to nothing.

It was virtually a match to forget for Davids’ team and they will need to bounce back when they host AmaZulu at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday to reignite their relegation campaign, while Chippa made a jump into the top half of the standings with Sunday’s sixth victory of the season.

Meanwhile, AmaZulu and Richards Bay played to a 1-1 stalemate in their provincial derby in Durban.

Katlego Mapathe found the net in injury time for Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium in the south of Durban to cancel out Thabo Qalinge’s 33rd-minute goal for AmaZulu.

The draw left Richards Bay in second spot and Usuthu in mid-table.