Maritzburg United’s new coach is far from being ‘second best’

By Jerry Barnes

Maritzburg United’s directors have already made peace with their sorry situation and accepted that their new life will be in the lower National First Division (Motsepe Foundation Championship).

On Thursday, United’s chairperson Farouk Kadodia told The Witness that there are still two things that trouble him greatly.

He constantly receives calls from people asking what the team are planning for the future, and whether they are selling the club and quitting soccer.

The other big worry is that a lot of people feel the Team of Choice went for an unknown, underqualified or cheaper option when they hired Zipho Dlangalala to replace the more high-profile Fadlu Davids as coach earlier this week.

“Unfortunately, there is a wrong perception out there about our current position. People must understand that Maritzburg United has been Pietermaritzburg’s brand for more than 20 years and belongs to the residents of this city. We appreciate and love everything about our city and its people.”

We are going nowhere because we belong here. Harry Gwala Stadium will always remain our home …

He also strongly believes that his team made the right decision in bringing Dlangalala on board. He feels it is very unfair that some people look down on his new coach even before he has had a chance to prove himself.

Contrary to the negativity about the new coach, Dlangalala is one of the most qualified — if not overqualified considering the team’s diminished status — and well-known coaches in the country. He also is respected by the majority of PSL club owners and players.

This week The Witness spoke to Dlangalala and quickly discovered that the man is passionate about the game. In addition he is up to date with the latest developments in the game and has a thorough knowledge of both players and clubs.

Dlangalala says he is not terribly concerned about getting the team promoted back to the PSL in 12 months time because the current situation is just an unfortunate outcome for a quality team. “Look at SA soccer history, old teams such Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu and others, all of them were made by the Natal Midlands players.

There are a lot of good and talented players around this region and we just have to find or polish them.

“If I’m here and the right person to bring back the smiles to everybody here around this city and assigned to take the team back to glory days …” said Dlangalala.

Some of the teams he has worked for include AmaZulu, Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, Royal AM, University of Pretoria, SA Olympic Team (U23), Chippa United and TX Galaxy.