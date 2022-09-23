Maritzburg’s hunt for a new striker fails as PSL’s transfer window closes

Carl Peters

The Premier Soccer League’s transfer window closed last night without any last-minute activity from Maritzburg United.

The unsettled “Team of Choice” were hoping to add a striker to the many players acquired earlier in the window, but did not succeed in this respect.

Club boss Farook Kadodia said a potential striker signing had emerged in recent days, but the club needed to ship out a couple of reserve players from their squad to get a deal done due to budgetary constraints.

ALSO READ | Maritzburg United unlikely to add more players before transfer window closes

The clear-out did not materialise and this meant the striker could not be snapped up, he said.

They were interested in a striker because of their poor goals tally, which has contributed to them falling into a very familiar position in the nether region of the 16-team standings of the DStv Premiership.

They sit uncomfortably in 13th position with just nine points from eight matches.

Their next league fixture will be against 11th-placed Stellenbosch in the Cape Winelands on October 4