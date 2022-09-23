Sport

Carl Peters
Maritzburg’s hunt for a new striker fails as PSL’s transfer window closes

Budgetary constraints block Team of Choice from adding to their squad as transfer window closes

The Premier Soccer League’s transfer window closed last night without any last-minute activity from Maritzburg United.

The unsettled “Team of Choice” were hoping to add a striker to the many players acquired earlier in the window, but did not succeed in this respect.

Club boss Farook Kadodia said a potential striker signing had emerged in recent days, but the club needed to ship out a couple of reserve players from their squad to get a deal done due to budgetary constraints.

The clear-out did not materialise and this meant the striker could not be snapped up, he said.

They were interested in a striker because of their poor goals tally, which has contributed to them falling into a very familiar position in the nether region of the 16-team standings of the DStv Premiership.

They sit uncomfortably in 13th position with just nine points from eight matches.

Their next league fixture will be against 11th-placed Stellenbosch in the Cape Winelands on October 4

