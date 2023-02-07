Mark Fish to swim at the Midmar Mile

Karien Jonckheere

South Africans may be more familiar with spotting former Bafana Bafana star Mark Fish on a football field.

But come this weekend he’ll be taking to the water for the 50th anniversary aQuellé Midmar Mile.

The 1996 Africa Cup of Nations champion is a regular at the KwaZulu-Natal dam and will be taking on the mile for a sixth time, while also raising money for charity.

“The Midmar is an event that is close to my heart as I have competed in five, going on six and they all have been different experiences,” said Fish, who has just returned from the African Nations Championship in Algeria where he was working as a member of the Caf technical study group.

The event is fantastically organised and competitors are friendly and all self-motivated for different reasons. I have swum a few by myself, others with friends and the last one with my daughter and am slowly dragging family and friends to do this event with me.

Meanwhile, two of South Africa’s Olympic gold medallists won’t make it to the dam this weekend but have hailed the event and wished swimmers well. 2004 Olympic 4x100m freestyle relay champion Ryk Neethling won the men’s elite race at Midmar in 1994 and 1995, and then again in 2001.

Obviously being the biggest open water swimming event I think that makes it special — and the history of it. I remember as you approach the event on the Sunday morning, you see the traffic and then the butterflies start, so it’s always a special feeling being there.

Also wishing swimmers well for the weekend ahead was 2012 Olympic champion Chad le Clos.

As a butterfly swimmer, Le Clos has never won the elite race at the Midmar Mile but started swimming the event as a youngster.

His foundation is also one of the official charities which benefit from the event.

Unfortunately this year I won’t be able to be there … I have other commitments in Europe, racing the Euro circuit with my coach in Frankfurt. We will have representatives there but one day I hope to swim this amazing event again when my schedule allows.

The Midmar Mile will take place from February 9-12 at Midmar Dam in Howick.