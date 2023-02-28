Pietermaritzburg swimming star Sates shines in Switzerland

Carl Peters

Pietermaritzburg swimming star Matthew Sates continued to raise his international profile over the weekend.

The 19-year-old from the local Seals Swimming Club participated in the Lausanne Swim Cup in Switzerland and will be returning home on Tuesday with five medals.

He scooped four golds and one silver in the competition while improving his long-course reputation, following heaps of short-course victories here and abroad.

The teenager came first in the 200m freestyle, 200m individual medley (IM), 400m freestyle and 400m individual medley (IM), before finishing off with a silver in the 100m butterfly just behind Switzerland’s Noe Ponti.

Sates clocked 1:47,46 for the 200m freestyle, 1:59,19 for the 200m IM, 3:50,45 for the 400m freestyle and 4:18,86 for the 400m IM.

In the 100m fly, he finished in 52,35 to Ponti’s 52,17sec.

At the same meeting, fellow South African Tatjana Schoenmaker claimed gold in the women’s 200m breaststroke and silvers in the 100m breaststroke, 200m IM and 50m breaststroke.

In his young career, Sates has already been to the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Fina World Short Course Championship and Mare Nostrum Tour once each and the Fina World Cup twice over the past three years.

His next major meet will be the national senior championships in Gqeberha in April.