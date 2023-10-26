Mbonambi cleared in racial slur saga

By Carl Peters

Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi has been cleared to play for the team against New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final in Paris on Saturday.

World Rugby said on Thursday it has found insufficient evidence to pursue an allegation by Tom Curry of England that he was racially abused by Mbonambi in the World Cup semi-final last Saturday.

The game’s governing body closed the case unless additional evidence comes to light.

SA Rugby said it is happy with the decision.

The organisation said it’s important to note that “World Rugby accepts that Tom Curry made the allegations in good faith and that there is no suggestion that the allegation was deliberately false or malicious.”

SA Rugby also said that World Rugby is concerned by the social media abuse that both players have been subjected to this week.

“There is no place in rugby or society for discrimination, abuse or hate speech, and World Rugby urges fans to embrace the sport’s values of respect, integrity and solidarity,” the organisation pointed out.

Saturday’s final in Paris is set to take place at 9pm.