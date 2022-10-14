Men’s World Athlete of the Year award nominees announced

Witness Reporter

Nominees for the Men’s World Athlete of the Year award have been announced by World Athletics.

This week marks the opening of the voting process for the 2022 World Athletes of the Year ahead of the World Athletics Awards 2022.

The nominees for the Men’s World Athlete of the Year gong include world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya and world pole vault champion for indoors and outdoors Mondo Duplantis from Sweden.

The others are world discus champion Kristjan Ceh (SLO), world 400 m hurdles champion Alison dos Santos (BRA), world 3 000 m steeplechase champion Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR), world 110 m hurdles champion Grant Holloway (USA), world 5 000 m champion and world 1 500 m silver medallist indoors and outdoors Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR), world 200 m champion Noah Lyles (USA), world javelin champion Anderson Peters (GRN) and world triple jump champion Pedro Pichardo (POR).