Meza boosts Maritzburg United

By Carl Peters

Maritzburg United raised their survival hopes in the DStv Premiership when they closed their season with a 1-1 draw against high-powered champions Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria last night.

Fadlu Davids’ visiting side moved into third-bottom position in the standings — one point above the drop zone — by recording their ninth draw of the 30-match campaign at Loftus Stadium.

However, their final log position will only be confirmed after the last round of games on Saturday afternoon, when their relegation rivals Chippa United and Marumo Gallants face Golden Arrows and Swallows respectively.

Before Tuesday’s game, the “Troubled Trio” had the same points in the nether region of the 16-team standings as a result of their turbulent campaigns, but Maritzburg had the worst goal difference as an additional concern about the points situation.

Last night, Sundowns went ahead in the 24th minute through Surprise Ralani from close range following a slick build-up in the top-versus-bottom encounter in the Jacaranda City.

The stress-free Brazilians increased their possession in the fixture and a second goal looked possible, but Maritzburg became more aggressive after the interval and substitute Jose Ali Meza gave them the all-important equaliser from inside the box in the 71st minute against his former club.

The seasoned striker from South America raced to a television camera to demonstrate his delight, and his goal spoiled Sundowns’ bid to beat their own record for the most points in a 30-game Premier Soccer League season.

The Brazilians also failed to match their own record for the most wins in a 30-game season, but earlier in this 2022/23 league campaign, Rulani Mokwena’s men set a record for the longest winning run of 15 games.

While Maritzburg were happy to take the relegation dogfight to the wire at the end of Tuesday’s fixture in the nation’s capital, Sundowns were presented with their sixth consecutive league trophy in front of their adoring fans