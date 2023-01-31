Stars return for Midmar Mile

Gameplan Media

Connor Buck and Stephanie Houtman have both confirmed they’ll be back to defend their titles at the Midmar Mile in a fortnight.

They claimed their first Midmar titles last year in the respective men’s and women’s races, and are eager to return to the dam for the 50th edition of the event on February 9-12 at Midmar Dam in Howick.

After his victory at the famous KwaZulu-Natal race, Buck went on to qualify for the World Championships in Budapest and also secured a top-10 spot at the World Junior Open Water Championships later in the year.

“I feel that I’ve grown a lot in the past year in my open water swimming, particularly in the 10 km,” said the 20-year-old.

I've improved in many aspects from my pacing to where I position myself in the pack. Although if I'm being honest, I'm not sure all of these skills will play a very big role in the mile seeing as it is very short for an open water race. It will probably come down to who is the fastest on the day.

Houtman made a last-minute decision to travel to Midmar last year and it paid off as she claimed the women’s title. This year there was no doubt about whether she would compete or not.

British duo

While Buck will have the British duo of Ashley Hogg and Bailey Hairsine to contend with (apart from the usual South African contingent), Houtman has the even tougher task of taking on the world champion over 10 km, Sharon van Rouwendaal.

She’s taking it all in her stride, however.

The Pretoria swimmer said:

Open water is very unpredictable, anything can happen in the race but I guess having more and more experience does give you a little bit of an advantage.

Speaking about the possibility of back-to-back wins, Houtman added: “It will be tough but I’m going to enjoy the race and hopefully get a podium finish … I love swimming the Midmar Mile.”