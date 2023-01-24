Midmar Mile seeding swim held

Witness Reporter

The final seeding swim for the Midmar Mile took place at Prime View Adventure and Leisure in Midrand over the weekend, according to organisers.

The event doubled as the Prime View Water Festival, while the Midmar Mile celebrate its 50th anniversary from February 9-12 at Midmar Dam in Howick.

Making the most of the idyllic venue in Midrand were Henré Louw and Megan Shepherd, who claimed the respective men’s and women’s titles in the 1,2 km swim.

Louw powered to victory in a time of 14 minutes and 43 seconds, with Rogan Shepherd well back in second in 17:15 and Ethan Kotze third in 18:12.

Megan Shepherd was second overall but the first woman out the dam in 17:14, with Rachel Smith second in the women’s event in 17:18 and 15-year-old Cassidy Sinclair third in 17:29.

Pre-entry for the Midmar Mile closes tomorrow, January 25.