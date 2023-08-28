Minnaar grabs silver in Andorra

By Carl Peters

Evergreen Pietermaritzburg cyclist Greg Minnaar stunned his much younger rivals by grabbing silver in the Andorra leg of the UCI MTB World Cup Downhill series over the weekend.

The 41-year-old “Puzzler” bounced back from a tyre blowout in his previous competition in Scotland to add to the array of medals he has scooped on the World Cup circuit and in World Championships over the past two decades.

“Missed this feeling,” a delighted Minnaar said on social media after the race on a dry track near his base in Pal Arinsal, Andorra.

Thibaut Daprela, a 22-year-old French star, won the challenge in two minutes and 46,455 seconds, followed by Minnaar in 2:46,576 and 24-year-old Finn Iles of Canada in 2:48,771.

A rider for the Santa Cruz Syndicate from the U.S., the South African veteran had qualified in 13th spot for the race.

Minnaar’s 22-year-old compatriot, Connor Finnis, finished 24th in 2:51,736 after qualifying in 49th position.

The fun-loving athlete has recorded the most wins (23) in individual legs of the men’s World Cup downhill (DHI) series and 85 podium places.

He has lifted the overall series title three times and clinched the World Championships gold medal four times to date.

He turns 42 on November 13.

Meanwhile, Alan Hatherly of Durban finished fourth in the World Cup cross-country short track (XCC) in Andorra but did not finish the cross-country olympic (XCO) event.

Fellow South African Philip Buys took 80th place in the XCO, which was won by Mathias Flückige of Switzerland, while the women’s section saw Candice Lill finish 25th behind race winner Mona Mitterwallner of Austria.

The circuit moves to France next week, where Minnaar promises to be in high spirits.