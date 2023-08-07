Minnaar’s bad run continues

By Carl Peters

Veteran mountain biker Greg Minnaar saw his disappointing season continue at the UCI World Championships in Scotland over the weekend.

Pietermaritzburg’s downhill maestro qualified in a healthy eighth position, but an issue with his tyre took him out of the final in treacherous conditions at Fort William, north of Glasgow in the Scottish Highlands.

That resulted in a “DNF” being placed next to his name at the bottom of the men’s elite results.

The tyre blew off the wheel and I don’t know why. A bad season that I just can’t seem to shake!” said a stunned and frustrated Minnaar afterwards.

The final was won by Charlie Hatton in a rare British triumph in a time of four minutes and 26,747 seconds, with second place going to Andreas Kolb from Australia and third spot secured by Hatton’s compatriot Laurie Greenland.

The evergreen Minnaar has won several World Championships and World Cups, but has struggled for good results this season at the ripe age of 41 for the Santa Cruz Syndicate.

Last season

He ended last season with a horrible crash and, despite his physical recovery, this campaign has contained a lot of setbacks for him on track for the American team.

As for other South Africans in the downhill final at a wet and tricky Fort William, Theo Erlangsen finished 37th, Connor Finnis 50th and Johann Potgieter 59th.

In the women’s final, Valentina Höll from Austria emerged triumphant ahead of Camille Balanche from Switzerland and Marine Cabirou from France.

South Africans Frances du Toit and Sabine Thies finished 28th and 30th, respectively.

Several other “Saffers” took part in the cross country marathon and road races on Sunday.

In the men’s cross country, the top performers were Matt Beers (20th) and Alan Hatherly (22nd) in a race won by Henrique da Silva Avancini of Brazil.

The women’s section saw Candice Lill finish second behind Mona Mitterwallner of Austria while Sarah Hill came 34th.

In the 271km road race, both Daryl Impey and Ryan Gibbons did not finish a challenge that was affected by protesters before it was won by Mathieu van der Poel from Holland ahead of Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Tadej Pogacar from Slovenia.