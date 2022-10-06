Misfiring Maritzburg United slammed after suffering fourth loss from nine games

Carl Peters

In terms of a well-used proverb, the ball is not rolling for Maritzburg United — and the club’s directors are demanding answers from the coaching staff and players.

When John Maduka’s men were smashed 3-0 by the more youthful Stellenbosch outfit in the Cape Winelands on Tuesday night, it wasn’t just their fourth loss from nine fixtures this season, but also saw them slip into an ominous position at the base of the DStv Premiership standings.

They have yet to score a goal in an away game after four excursions to date, and their goal difference is currently a deplorable minus-six, to boot.

ALSO READ | United ready for Stellies

With such well-known scoring issues, the fans must have been very surprised to see coach Maduka start Tuesday’s game without a recognised striker in his line-up, even before their defensive shortcomings emerged.

It was only later on that Zimbabwean “hitman” Tawanda Macheke was brought on, although the substitution did not reap any rewards because Stellies added two goals to the one they had netted before Macheke’s introduction.

The Team of Choice now have more than a week before their next match to work out how to improve things on the pitch and enhance their points-per-fixture ratio.

But angry club boss Farook Kadodia said on Wednesday that his board of directors are very concerned about the situation and meetings are scheduled to analyse the situation and, hopefully, find solutions.

I think the coach will now understand that we are in a precarious situation and that we need a turnaround during the four matches we face before the next, long break in fixtures [due to the World Cup]. We need at least two wins from those games. To lose in the way we did to Stellenbosch was terrible. There was just mistake after mistake that happened there.

We can’t carry on like this. It was almost as though we had gone there with a plan to lose the game.

Kadodia agreed that Maduka’s men generally conjure enough ball possession in matches, but do not produce enough fireworks in the last third of the field.

Yes, scoring is our biggest problem, but schoolboy errors in defence only makes the situation worse. It was a very poor performance against Stellies and we can’t have a repeat of that.

ALSO READ | Maritzburg’s hunt for a new striker fails as PSL’s transfer window closes

His team’s next match is against newly-promoted Richards Bay in Durban on October 15, followed by another provincial derby on the coast against AmaZulu four days later.

They also have to face defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and unpredictable Golden Arrows in late October on home soil before going into recess for almost two months.

Their top scorer is French-Malian striker Amadou Soukouna on two goals, although he is not a regular starter.

Time will tell whether Maduka is successful in the apparent challenge to find the right combination of midfielders and strikers that brings goals on a regular basis, while there is also that urgent need to register more clean sheets by the team’s backline.