Mixed results as Michaelhouse host College in winter season opener

Murray Witherspoon

The weather, like the day’s results, dished up a little bit of everything on Saturday when Michaelhouse hosted old rivals Maritzburg College for the first round of the domestic winter sports season.

In the end, though, the sun shone on Michaelhouse as far as results in the “big ticket” contests went.

Saturday was packed full of mutual unknowns for all of the boys pitting their hockey and rugby skills against each other in the age groups — the last full fixture between the two schools having been contested in 2019.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg to host regional athletics championships

For the more seasoned spectators though, the visitors taking control in the majority of the age group fixtures would have been predictable.

In the third XV game ahead of the U16A kickoff, House had slotted a long-range penalty to take the lead with under a minute to go, only to bungle the kickoff and allow College to score after full-time; snatching a 34-29 win from the proverbial jaws of defeat.

That was the backdrop to the U16A game where a Michaelhouse outfit on the back of a frustrating defeat to Helpmekaar a week earlier faced the challenge of an unknown opponent in College.

Second half

With the second half maturing, House found themselves 21-10 up before the visitors ratcheted things up a notch to cruise into a 25-21 lead in the dying exchanges.

By then, and in typical Midlands fashion, the day had settled into a sweltering early afternoon.

In similar fashion, the hosts turned up the heat, muscling over for a try; flyhalf Stefan Moolman’s conversion was a formality for an epic 28-25 win.

Meanwhile, up on the astros the hosts had gone down in the fourth XI clash before forcing a good draw in the third encounter.

House’s seconds cruised to a solid 2-0 win followed by a systematic dismantling of the visiting first XI.

House’s 3-2 victory, just the second over College in the 21st century, was a blend of control, aggression, flair and home ground advantage.

Ahead of the second XV kickoff, College had earned the upper hand in the open rugby results, winning thirds, fifths, and sevenths.

Michaelhouse rugby team players

The list of Michaelhouse fourth and sixth team rugby players who can boast beating Maritzburg College in like-for-like contests is not a long one, and it was exponentially increased on Saturday with 21-17 (sixths) and 12-7 (fourths) arm-wrestles going the way of gutsy teams in red jumpers.

The Michaelhouse second XV met stern opposition in College but class and conditioning got them over the line for their 28-20 win.

ALSO READ | Kingsmead Stadium announced as ‘preferred finish venue’ for this year’s Comrades

Shade was at a premium around the meadows by the time the referee got the 178th match between Michaelhouse and College underway.

Physicality, coupled with that College aura, quickly established the visitors as the dominant force in most aspects of play, and at 0-15 down, and reduced to 14 players the hosts were soon severely under the pump.

Michaelhouse victory

The occasional poor decision-making marked much of both teams’ play; but belief and a willingness to stick to an expansive game plan, coupled with better control at ruck time saw Michaelhouse claw their way back into the game.

At 20-20, and for the sake of their pounding heart rates, most Michaelhouse supporters may have been ready to settle for a draw, the second in as many weeks, but skipper Fortune Mpofu’s team had different plans.

The 27-20 win was the 49th for Michaelhouse in an incredible 126 years of rugby rivalry between these two wonderful schools.