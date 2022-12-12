Mixed weekend results for KZN sides

Carl Peters

The Tuskers and Dolphins experienced mixed fortunes in the CSA One-Day Challenge on Sunday after the weather had a say in the matter.

Coach Grant Morgan’s KZN Inland outfit edged Eastern Storm by two wickets at the City Oval in their Division Two clash, but the Dolphins lost by seven runs to North West Dragons on the Duckworth Lewis Method (DLS) in Potchefstroom in a Division One fixture.

Pietermaritzburg

The Pietermaritzburg encounter saw Eastern Storm make 218/8 when batting first, with Kabelo Sekhukhune scoring 86 not out, and the Tuskers responded with 222/8 to take victory.

A visibly delighted Kyle Nipper top-scored for the home side by smashing 97 runs off 93 balls, with 12 fours, and Keith Dudgeon finished on 18 not out. Dudgeon had taken 3/30 in Eastern Storm’s innings and Stefan Tait 3/39.

Potchefstroom

In Potchefstroom, the Dragons were put in to bat and scored 233/4 when their innings were stopped by the weather in the 47th over, with Christopher Britz making 94 not out and Senuran Muthusamy producing 88 not out at the JB Marks Oval.

The Dolphins needed to make 252 from a revised 47-overs spell and reached 239/9 with four balls remaining when thunder and rain struck, and lost by seven runs on the DLS calculation.

Elsewhere on Sunday, the Lions walloped Rocks by 111 runs at home, Titans lost by seven wickets to Western Province away, Rhinos beat Impalas by one wicket at home, and Warriors lost by five wickets to the Knights away.